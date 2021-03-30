Change COVID-19 messaging for young people as cases rise in B.C., retail council says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Change COVID-19 messaging for young people as cases rise in B.C., retail council says

Camille Bains
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Criticism of young people by British Columbia’s Premier could be replaced by better ways of educating them about the risks of COVID-19, a retail group says.

Greg Wilson, a director for the B.C. division of the Retail Council of Canada, said he understands Premier John Horgan’s frustration as cases rise, but social media or other channels may be a way of reaching youth rather than hour-long briefings.

Horgan asked those in the 20-to-39-year-old age group not to “blow this for the rest of us” as the province introduced new pandemic measures Monday, saying the higher infection rates are putting everyone in a challenging situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Do not blow this for your parents and your neighbours and others who have been working really, really hard making significant sacrifices so we can get good outcomes for everybody,” Horgan said during a briefing with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Among her orders, Henry banned indoor dining and group activities at gyms for three weeks and also closed the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort, where infections had risen exponentially.

Vancouver Coastal said Tuesday that 1,120 cases were recorded in the Whistler community between Jan. 1 and March 28, with 83 per cent of infections among those aged 20 to 39.

Wilson said young workers in the retail sector have generally been pleased with the COVID-19 response in B.C., where stores remained open while some other provinces have imposed restrictions.

“If I were a 20-to-39-year-old, I’d be insulted. But you know, I have to look at the broader picture. And the broader picture is that for retail workers in B.C., we’ve had a much better pandemic experience because the government has protected retail shops.”

The premier’s office said in a statement that social media has been used and will continue to be a significant part of its approach to communications during the pandemic.

“However, there’s no question that (Monday’s) public health orders will be the clearest signal to all British Columbians about the importance in following the rules as we roll out vaccinations.”

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Centre for Disease Control said that while 20-to-39-year-olds make up 28 per cent of the population, 42 per cent of COVID-19 cases as of this week have been among that age group.

Henry said last week that younger people are being hospitalized and ending up in intensive care units just as the older population is getting vaccinated.

She also said workplaces are a source of transmission and employers should put every necessary precaution in place.

Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said there have been a number of COVID-19 cases among staff at restaurants that have been forced to shut down.

“He’s calling a spade a spade, so I totally support him on that,” he said of Horgan’s comments. “What I hope now we do is take those words and put them into action and let this industry influence its work force to do the right thing, to really understand it’s important for jobs.”

Tostenson said greater numbers of vaccinations seem to have given people the false impression that they could become more liberal with precautions and socialize in ways that are spreading COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

His message to young people who work in the restaurant industry is to stick with regulations barring social gatherings for everyone’s benefit.

“We can’t withstand too many more three-week closures. There’s going to be too much damage done.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies