The British Columbia government says its drug decriminalization policy has been amended to stop people from using illegal substances near playgrounds and parks.

The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions says in a statement that the federal government approved the changes to its drug decriminalization policy.

The federal government gave the province an exemption from the law in May last year to allow for the removal of criminal penalties for people caught with a small amount of illicit drugs for personal use.

The new changes mean illegal drug possession within 15 metres of playgrounds, waterparks and skate parks will be prohibited as of Sept. 18, although possession was already prohibited on school grounds and in child-care facilities.

The provincial government says the amendments means police can again enforce federal drug laws if people are found with illegal drugs near “child-focused spaces.”

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says in the statement that while decriminalization is one part of the response to the toxic drug crisis, it’s important to take steps that specifically protect children.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city had asked the provincial government to get Health Canada to make the change.

“This is a positive step forward in helping to find balance for our communities, including families, seniors, children, and our most vulnerable residents,” he said in a statement issued Thursday.