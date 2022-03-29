A towing corruption case against three Ottawa police officers has unravelled, after a judge on Tuesday stayed the remaining charges related to an alleged kickback scheme involving members of the force and a local tow-truck operator.

On Tuesday, charges against tow-truck operator Jason Ishraki and Ottawa Police Constable Hussein Assaad were stayed after Ontario Court Justice Sheila Ray determined there had been an unreasonable delay in the proceedings against them.

Charges against two of Constable Assaad’s police colleagues, Kevin Putinski and Andrew Chronopoulos, were stayed earlier this month by the Crown, in exchange for their resignations from the force on March 11. Mr. Putinski pleaded guilty to one count of fraud – the only charge laid in the case that resulted in a conviction – relating to a false insurance claim. He received a conditional discharge and agreed to make a charitable donation.

It was a meagre end to a probe that shone a harsh light on corruption between police officers and tow-truck drivers in Ontario, at a time of considerable violence within the industry.

A 2020 Globe and Mail investigation revealed dozens of tow trucks were burned and at least four men with ties to the industry had been killed across the Greater Toronto Area, as companies competed for bigger slices of a lucrative segment of the industry known as collision towing or “accident chasing.”

Corruption investigations followed – including this one, led by the RCMP – which led to dozens of arrests, both of tow-truck drivers and also police officers across the province. The Ontario government has since pledged to license and regulate the industry, but those efforts have been hampered by the pandemic.

In identical statements to the court this month, Mr. Putinski and Mr. Chronopoulos – who had been charged with breach of trust and secret commissions – admitted to selling location tips to tow-truck drivers on “multiple occasions” and said they were just two of “multiple officers” to do so.

“I accept and acknowledge that my actions were improper and constituted a breach of trust with respect to my duties as a police officer,” each said.

According to court documents, which contain unproven allegations, Constable Assaad was accused of providing confidential police information to unauthorized persons as far back as February, 2019. And in the days before he was arrested in April, 2020, he had allegedly provided Mr. Ishraki, the owner of Ottawa United Towing, with access to confidential police databases, the court documents allege. Mr. Ishraki had in turn been charged with making corrupt offers to the three officers.

The charges against the two men were stayed after a successful application under the Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan ruling, which set strict time limits for criminal trials.

“The court was critical of the RCMP and the Ministry of the Attorney-General mismanagement of the disclosure of evidence and trial tactics,” Joseph Addelman, defence lawyer for Constable Assaad, said in an e-mail statement Tuesday.

Mr. Ishraki’s lawyer, Mash Frouhar, did not respond to e-mails seeking comment on Tuesday.

In addition to his towing company, corporate documents show Mr. Ishraki also owns a parking enforcement company in Ottawa called Park Right. According to its website, Park Right “offers parking enforcement solutions for businesses and residential buildings. We use a variety of methods to enforce your parking lot rules and regulations.”

Corporate documents also show Mr. Ishraki incorporated a numbered company with a man named Hussein Assaad in June, 2019, although it is unclear what that company does. The address linked to that company, on Gilligan Road, appears to be a towing yard. Mr. Addelman did not respond to a query about a business relationship between his client and Mr. Ishraki Tuesday.

Constable Assaad remains suspended with pay from the Ottawa Police Service.

