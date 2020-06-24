Charges dropped against First Nations Chief Allan Adam after violent arrest

Charges against a prominent northern Alberta First Nations chief have been formally dropped after his violent arrest increased pressure on the RCMP to address systemic racism within the force.

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer after he was confronted by the RCMP outside a casino in Fort McMurray over expired licence plates in March. The charges were dropped at a court hearing on Wednesday.

A 12-minute video from an RCMP dashcam showed an officer tackling Mr. Adam to the ground and punching him in the head. Mr. Adam and his legal team said the video showed excessive force and Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating.

Mr. Adam’s lawyer, Brian Beresh, said the decision confirms the charges were never justified.

“It also validates Chief Adam’s view that the police conduct ... was excessive, unreasonable and unwarranted,” Mr. Beresh said after Wednesday’s court hearing.

“It is clear that his race played a role in the police decision to charge.

The RCMP initially said the officers’ actions were reasonable.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the video, which was widely condemned, as “shocking.”

