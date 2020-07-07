 Skip to main content
Canada

Charges dropped against Nova Scotia woman injured during arrest in racial profiling case

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Santina Rao, centre, heads from provincial court in Halifax after charges against her were dropped, on July 7, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Charges were dropped today against a woman who had accused Halifax police of racial profiling and physical abuse during a January arrest.

Santina Rao was facing charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer following an incident at a Halifax-area Walmart.

She was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court but instead held a news conference outside the courthouse, flanked by supporters.

Speaking in front of a Black Lives Matter banner, Rao said she feels vindicated that authorities have recognized her innocence.

The 23-year-old has said she became upset on Jan. 15 when police accused her of concealing items while shopping in the store.

A cellphone video of the incident shows police wrestling Rao to the floor as she protests.

Rao said she does not feel entirely free despite no longer facing charges.

“Complete freedom from this instance would be that the police involved would be held accountable and that Walmart would also be held accountable,” she said.

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

Rao has said she tried to show the officers her receipts and agreed to a search.

The Serious Incident Response Team has confirmed that Rao was injured during the arrest, which is the main reason why the investigation has been started.

The team’s mandate is to investigate police actions that may have led to serious injury or death, or where those actions may raise a significant public interest.

Investigators have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the team, which is required to file a public report about its investigation.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said the force will allow that investigation to follow its course.

“Regardless of the outcome of the ... investigation or any next steps, today I want to acknowledge the hurt this incident has caused to all involved,” Kinsella said in a news release.

“The trust between the public and a police service is crucial. We will let the process continue to its conclusion and we will learn from this incident and improve as an organization.”

