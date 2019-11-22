Charges dropped for Niagara police officer who shot colleague

Open this photo in gallery Niagara Regional Police, OPP and the SIU attend a scene near Effingham Street and Roland Road in Pelham, Ont., where a Niagara Regional Police officer was shot by a fellow officer, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press

A Niagara Regional Police Service sergeant who shot a fellow police officer at a car crash scene last fall has had his charges withdrawn, after prosecutors determined there would be no reasonable prospect of conviction.

Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan, 57, was charged in March with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, after he fired multiple shots at a colleague at the scene of a traffic accident in Pelham, Ont. on Nov. 29, 2018.

The colleague, Constable Nathan Parker, was rushed to hospital after the shooting, but survived.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates all cases involving a police officer that result in serious injury or death, was called in, and Det.-Sgt. Donovan was charged.

The OPP also launched an investigation that culminated in charges against Const. Parker, 53.

On Friday, prosecutor Ian Bulmer said that after reviewing the evidence, the crown had decided there would be no reasonable prospect of conviction against Det.-Sgt. Donovan.

He acknowledged the case has attracted “considerable public attention,” but said he could not comment on the reasons for the crown’s decision because of the ongoing and “intersecting” case against Const. Parker.

Det.-Sgt. Donovan’s lawyer Joanne Mulcahy thanked the crown for making the “right” decision. She said that she too was limited in what she could say Friday, because her client is an anticipated witness in Const. Parker’s case.

“However, at those proceedings, Det.-Sgt. Donovan will tell what happened, as he told the SIU,” she said, adding that he was cooperative throughout investigations by both the SIU and the OPP.

“Det.-Sgt. Donovan believed that his actions were fully necessary, fully justified and in defence of his life,” she told the court. “Det.-Sgt. Donovan is a proud member of the Niagara Regional Police Service.”

Const. Parker, who is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting with intent to resist arrest, and assault with a weapon, is scheduled to appear in court next week.

His lawyer Joseph Markson said he “cannot fathom the decision of the crown not to proceed [with charges] against Sgt. Donovan.”

“No theory of the case justifies Sgt. Donovan’s discharging of his firearm multiple times into my client’s body,” Mr. Markson said. “My client, who is still recovering from nine bullet wounds, is shocked and shaken.”

