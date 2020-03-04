 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Charges laid after DNA links Ontario man to sexual assault reported in Edmonton in 1981

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A 66-year-old Ontario man has been charged in a sexual assault reported in Edmonton nearly four decades ago.

Police say they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, 1981, after a 36-year old woman left her vehicle in a parkade and was sexually assaulted and robbed by an unknown man.

Investigators were never able to identify or locate a suspect, despite what police say was a thorough investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers with the historical crimes section of the Edmonton Police Service say they re-evaluated the file in October 2018 using modern investigative techniques.

A DNA profile of the suspect was developed and a match was found using the national DNA data bank.

John Edward Beausoleil was arrested on Feb. 26 at his home in Orillia, Ont.

He has been returned to Edmonton where he’s facing charges of rape and robbery under the 1981 Criminal Code.

“Despite our best efforts, historical files can be difficult to solve,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebb with the historical crimes section. “We are pleased that our review of this particular investigation was successful, and today’s technology was able to assist us with an arrest.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies