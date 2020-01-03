 Skip to main content

Canada

Charges laid against three boys after teen stabbed outside mall in Vaughan, Ont.

VAUGHAN, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police north of Toronto say they’ve laid attempted-murder and assault-related charges against three boys after a teenager was stabbed outside a mall.

York Regional Police say the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in Vaughan, Ont., when they found a 14-year-old boy with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabbing happened when a large group of boys got involved in a fight outside the mall’s entrance.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with being party to the three offences.

