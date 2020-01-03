Charges laid against three boys after teen stabbed outside mall in Vaughan, Ont.

Police north of Toronto say they’ve laid attempted-murder and assault-related charges against three boys after a teenager was stabbed outside a mall.

York Regional Police say the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in Vaughan, Ont., when they found a 14-year-old boy with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabbing happened when a large group of boys got involved in a fight outside the mall’s entrance.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with being party to the three offences.

