Charges have been laid in a crash that killed a toddler and severely injured her father in Vancouver last summer.

The two were waiting to cross a downtown street on July 6, 2021, when they were hit by an out-of-control SUV that had just hit another vehicle.

Vancouver police say a 30-year-old North Vancouver man has been charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police say the dad was holding his toddler in his arms when the Ford Escape SUV rammed a McLaren sports car at an intersection.

The impact sent the SUV careening onto the sidewalk, hitting the father, leaving him with what police describe as “life-altering” injuries.

His 23-month-old daughter died at the scene.

