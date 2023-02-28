Former CBC producer Michael Finlay, in an undated photo.Karin Wells/CBC

Toronto police have arrested a man who was wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of former CBC radio producer Michael Finlay last month.

Robin Robert Cropearedwolf, 43, turned himself in on Tuesday, police said, more than three weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A statement from the force said Mr. Cropearedwolf surrendered at 52 Division in downtown Toronto. Mr. Cropearedwolf’s name was listed Tuesday on the docket of suspects who were to make initial court appearances at Old City Hall courtroom.

Toronto Police announced earlier this month that Mr. Cropearedwolf was being sought as the suspect in the random assault that left Mr. Finlay dead.

Mr. Finlay, 73, died of his injuries on Jan. 31. He had sustained those injuries one week earlier, while he was out grocery shopping on the afternoon of Jan. 24.

Obituary: Stubborn and smart, radio producer Michael Finlay interpreted world events for CBC audiences

Before he died, Mr. Finlay told friends and family there was no provocation for apparent attack. He said he had just exchanged a glance with a man walking in the opposite direction before that man grabbed him and threw him toward a concrete planter.

Mr. Finlay died of his internal injuries. His former colleagues describe him as a skilled CBC Radio journalist who spent decades at the public broadcaster and retired in 2010 after working on such shows as Sunday Morning, Dispatches, and The World at Six.

A series of random and violent attacks in Canada’s largest city have lately put politicians under pressure to address the root causes of crime, with the calls for action including everything from more mental-health supports to crackdowns on repeat offenders.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Vanessa Kurpiewska, 31, was killed at the High Park transit station in a stabbing attack in which a second woman was injured. A 52-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

On Jan. 20, an 89-year-old woman was killed at about noon while walking near the subway station at King and Yonge streets. Police say she was pushed to the ground by a 37-year-old man, who is now facing manslaughter charges.

There have also been a series of non-fatal assaults over the past month including that of a 23-year-old foreign student who was stabbed multiple times aboard the Spadina streetcar by an assailant she did not know.