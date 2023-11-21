Open this photo in gallery: One of the biggest reasons why Clyde Rose was adept at identifying a good story was that he could tell a good story, as he was an accomplished performer in several films and TV shows also touring his home province as a singer.Breakwater Books.

Publisher Clyde Rose left his imprint on every aspect of Newfoundland’s post-1960s cultural renaissance. He taught, organized, acted and sang. He started or strengthened cultural associations. He forged international literary connections. He ensured the province’s school curriculum included homegrown authors. He was instrumental in establishing literary festivals like the March Hare and Writers at Woody Point.

And, of course, he published books.

In 1973, Mr. Rose, then an English professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland, founded Breakwater Books with fellow professors Pat Byrne and Richard Buehler, and poets Al Pittman and Tom Dawe.

“Breakwater really began out of a sense of frustration,” Mr. Rose told Quill and Quire in 1976. Newfoundland and Labrador writers were almost completely absent from the national catalogue. “We pooled our resources, took a personal risk and plunged right in by borrowing from the bank.” A lawyer friend wrote the articles of incorporation, Mr. Rose took a leave of absence from teaching, and they first worked out of Mr. Rose’s garage.

Their first title, the anthology Doryloads: Newfoundland Writing and Art, Selected and Edited for Young People, was sold to the provincial department of education, a promising start. Mr. Rose was quickly making connections from Japan to Denmark, sourcing material within the province and distributing it across Newfoundland and Labrador and elsewhere; he believed good stories translated across any border.

Breakwater opened offices in St. John’s on Duckworth Street, and later Water Street, in heritage structures that featured artworks by the likes of Gerald Squires, Conrad Furey and Jean Claude Roy, Mr. Rose’s contemporaries in the cultural renaissance.

Still, for some years, Mr. Rose’s energetic optimism faced headwinds of skepticism.

“The island province, after all, is hardly awash in literary entrepreneurs,” William French wrote for The Globe and Mail on Sept. 22, 1981. “A prudent man would be better off as a fisherman, taking his chance in an open boat rather than trying to survive as a publisher so far away from the country’s literary mainstream.”

The then-eight-year-old company was publishing books in English, French and several Indigenous languages including Inuttitut (a dialect of Inuktitut spoken in Labrador) – indeed, far from Canada’s literary mainstream – yet still managed to reach readers.

“Canadians reading books about each other will do more for national unity than any pretentious government program,” he told Quill & Quire in 1979.

Mr. Rose was also attuned to cultures in northern Europe and elsewhere, which he felt would resonate with Newfoundland and Labrador readers (and vice versa), so he fostered international connections with publishing houses, agents and writers. He was one of the first publishers in Canada to attend the Frankfurt International Book Fair, now a significant and routine stop.

He helped establish the Atlantic Publishers Association (now the AMPA) in 1978, was president of the Association of Canadian Publishers in 1988 and 1989, and was an active member of the Literary Press Group of Canada. Breakwater remains an active member in all three associations to this day; Mr. Rose’s daughter and successor at Breakwater, Rebecca Rose, currently serves as LPG chair.

The original partners gradually left the company but Mr. Rose stayed at the helm. In its first decades, Breakwater built a roster of celebrated authors, including Bernice Morgan, Kevin Major and Ray Guy, as well as Mr. Pittman and Mr. Dawe. The latter recalled that early in his career he was too shy to read his poems aloud, so Mr. Rose did it for him.

Breakwater’s current lineup includes Megan Gail Coles, Terry Doyle and Sharon Bala.

Mr. Rose acquired many imprints, including Ontario’s Summerhill Press in the 1990s, and Newfoundland’s Jesperson Press in 2002, along with their backlists.

Fifty years on, Breakwater has published over 1,000 titles.

Mr. Rose, who retired in 2009, died Oct. 25 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 86.

Clyde Rose was born Aug. 7, 1937, to Simeon and Christina (née Bagg) Rose on Fox Island, Bonavista Bay. He was the seventh child in a family of three boys and seven girls.

He was the first male in his family to stay in school rather than leave for the sea and fishing. He earned a master’s degree in English literature at Memorial University, where he joined the University Naval Training Division. After graduating, he taught high school in Bay Roberts, Corner Brook and then Montreal, and also guest lectured at various schools in England, where he became a fan of Manchester United.

When he returned to Newfoundland, he taught at Memorial University, where his impact was lasting.

“I was fortunate to have Clyde [as my teacher] as a first-year English student at MUN for my very first semester during the spring of 1971,” author Patrick Collins wrote in a condolence note on Carnell’s Funeral Home’s website. “I can say unequivocally that this man helped me focus my career in a way that no one else did. I had just failed terribly an architecture course at the College of Trades and Technology and was a lost soul. As a last-ditch desperate effort, I decided to try my hand at MUN. Clyde picked up on my inability to read just after the first term assignment. In the privacy of his office, he had me read aloud a few pages from The Lord of the Flies. He realized I would need individualized instruction, something unheard of at MUN in 1971. He guaranteed me that I would get at least 50% in his course if I followed his direction and kept my shoulder to the wheel. In a totally selfless act, he had me go to his office twice a week for reading assignments.’”

Mr. Rose commanded a similar level of respect from his peers in the publishing industry.

“Clyde was a dynamic and inspiring publisher,” said long-time colleague and fellow publisher James Lorimer. “A pioneer in demanding room within CanLit for Newfoundland writers and poets – and proving that they merited audiences across Canada. He had charisma galore, and used it to bring Canadian writing and books to the attention of many of the world’s publishers.”

One reason he could spot a good story was that he could tell a good story, as he was an accomplished performer. He acted in several films and TV shows, including The Terry Fox Story and the film adaptation of Elliot Leyton’s book, Dying Hard. As singer, he toured the province with the Breakwater Boys and the Brothers Byrne.

While in Montreal, he was briefly married to Pat Wisdom, and they had a son, Michael. Back in Newfoundland and Labrador, he married Jean Ann Farrell in 1969, and their children, Jonathan and Rebecca were born in 1973 and 1977, respectively. The couple separated in 1997.

Mr. Rose received multiple awards including the inaugural Pioneer Award from the Atlantic Book Awards Society, and an honorary PhD from Memorial University.

Mr. Rose’s death notice says, “In his final days, Clyde was surrounded by friends and family, sharing memories and love, which meant that in true Clyde-style, these last moments were a serenade of readings, poems and songs.” Predeceased by his son Michael, he leaves his partner, Nancy Charlton; daughter, Rebecca; son Jonathan; two grandchildren; three sisters; and a wide circle of nieces and nephews.