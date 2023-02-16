Novelist Charlotte Vale-Allen, c. 1993.Handout via The Canadian Press

Charlotte Vale-Allen wrote 38 novels, many of them bestsellers. But her darkest and most notable book was Daddy’s Girl, an autobiographical account of sexual abuse by her father. Ms. Vale-Allen died on Jan. 12, in Norwalk, Conn., a week shy of her 82nd birthday.

Ms. Vale-Allen, who was born in Toronto on Jan. 19, 1941, didn’t know her father until he came home from the war. It was an unhappy household, with her mother, Ethel Nobleman, constantly arguing with her father, whose first name she never wrote in her memoir. No member of the family acknowledges his name.

The Nobleman family lived in a working-class district of downtown Toronto in an apartment on Palmerston Avenue, just off Queen Street West. Ms. Vale-Allen’s father started abusing her when she was 8. Daddy’s Girl is filled with graphic details.

“My head filled with shrieks as he indulged himself,” she wrote. “I despised him so much I was barely able to contain it.” Once when they were out on a drive alone, she asked him: “Don’t you ever feel even one bit guilty for what you’re doing to me?” He shrugged and didn’t answer.

Ms. Vale-Allen wrote her memoir in 1970 but could not find a publisher for almost 10 years, by which time she had published several successful novels. “It was a time when people didn’t talk about abuse, and there was a lot of shame around it. She was very strong and vocal,” her daughter, Kimberly Allen, said.

The memoir was praised for exploring the taboo subject of incest.

“Daddy’s Girl is definitely not for the squeamish, nor is it for those who choose to look only on the bright side of life,” a reviewer wrote in The Globe and Mail.

Ms. Vale-Allen only finished high school but she had a natural and straightforward writing style.

“It was never my intention or ambition to become a writer but my efforts to publish Daddy’s Girl, resulted in a full-time writing career,” Ms. Vale-Allen wrote on her website. “Because of my experiences as an abused child, I have, from the outset, brought to my writing a heightened awareness of the role various forms of abuse play in the lives of women and children, as well as the problems confronting women in general.”

She was so traumatized by her childhood experience that she abandoned her birth name and never spoke of her father, though she remained close to her mother. The name she adopted, Charlotte Vale, was the name of a character played by Bette Davis in the 1942 drama Now, Voyager.

“She loved film and Bette Davis in particular, and she dressed up as a pageboy to get backstage to meet her when she was performing, and they became friends. When my mom wrote her first book, Bette Davis gave her a quote for the book jacket,” Kimberly said.

In her memoir, Ms. Vale-Allen mentions that her mother was a beautiful woman, and so was she. She left home when she was 16 and shortly afterward moved to London, England, where she worked as a model, television actress and singer. She later worked as a singer on a cruise ship and lived for a time in New York.

When she married Walter Allen in 1970, she added his surname to her adopted name, and split her time between Norwalk and Toronto, where she continued acting.

“She went through a lot of trauma and is a survivor. She became a self-made person, but she stayed close with certain family members,” her daughter said. She had two older brothers, William and Leonard, who were both highly accomplished, like their sister, despite their dysfunctional family.

“She left Toronto in the 1960s and came back in the 1980s with me,” Kimberly said. “It was just sort of a back-and-forth between Canada and the United States. I went to school in Toronto, and she lived in the United States for the last years of her life.”

Ms. Vale-Allen’s memoir was well-reviewed in Canadian papers. But in general her novels received harsh reviews, asserting, in one case, that “the story line is as formulaic as infant feeding.”

The author put that down to literary snobbishness, jealousy and a dash of anti-Americanism (though she spent a lot of time in her native Toronto).

“Almost without exception, the Canadian reviewers are always scathing. They spend more time reviewing the fact that I live in Connecticut and that I make a lot of money than they do looking with any degree of honesty at what I’ve said. They make gross assumptions about what it is I do,” she told Isabel Vincent of The Globe in May of 1989. “In the 16 countries that I’ve published in, I’ve never been so put down as I am in my own country.”

At the time, Ms. Vale-Allen said she planned to write under a pseudonym, in part to foil Canadian critics.

“I decided to create Katharine Marlowe for several reasons; the first was that my daughter was starting college, and I wanted to generate additional income to cover the costs; the second was that, at that point, I was able without difficulty to write two books in a year. Ironically, the Marlowe books received universally glowing reviews – better than the books penned under my own, even though they are not substantially different,” Ms. Vale-Allen wrote on her web page. She wrote three books as Katharine Marlowe.

One of her novels, which she published under her own name in 1980, dealt explicitly with sexual abuse.

“In Dreaming In Color, I have tried to illustrate one case of abuse and to show that it is possible to recover from the effects. I don’t suggest that this is a short-term goal, but I do believe that with support and caring, a woman can, in time, come to realize her own strengths and even to have successful relationships,” Ms. Vale-Allen wrote.

Along with writing, Ms. Vale-Allen did a lot of advanced needlework and knitting. In her later years, she was deeply involved with her two grandchildren.

“The twins were the light of her life. She cared for them and helped me after they were born, up at night giving them bottles. She was amazing; they are 16 now,” her daughter said.

Ms. Vale-Allen’s brothers predeceased her, as did her husband, from whom she was amicably divorced. She leaves her daughter and two grandchildren, Sloane and Bodhi.