Charlottetown police arrest suspect on top of most wanted list in Toronto murder

Police in Charlottetown say they have arrested one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives in connection with a murder last summer in Toronto.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Bebee was arrested Tuesday at a business in the provincial capital.

The arrest was made after the Toronto Police Service contacted police in Prince Edward Island late last week to say they had received tips that Bebee could be on the Island.

Toronto police last month issued a $100,000 reward for information leading to Bebee’s arrest through the Bolo Program, which offers rewards to anyone who can lead investigators to Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives.

Bebee, who was sought for his alleged role in the July 2023 shooting of 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood, was the No. 1 fugitive on the Bolo list.

Charlottetown police say Toronto homicide detectives will be travelling to P.E.I. in the coming days in order to escort Bebee back to Ontario.