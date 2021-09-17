Charlottetown school’s COVID-19 outbreak leads to another school closure

Open this photo in gallery Prince Edward Island has 37 active reported cases of COVID-19. The Associated Press

A growing COVID-19 outbreak at a Charlottetown elementary school has led to the closure of another school.

Health officials Thursday evening reported two new infections connected to an outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School, which has been closed this week.

A few hours earlier, they had reported eight new cases on the Island, seven of which were tied to that school.

A new infection involving a student at École La-Belle-Cloche in Souris, P.E.I., is linked to the outbreak at West Royalty.

Officials say the school in Souris is closed today for contact tracing.

Prince Edward Island has 37 active reported cases of COVID-19.

