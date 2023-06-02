It was the third and final day of the Canadian Cheer National Championships in Niagara Falls, and the Golden Girls were feeling fierce. The GGs, as they called themselves, had done their warm-ups and gone through their rituals. They’d screamed together in the foyer of the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, shouting out the doubt and negativity, anything that could hold them back. They’d run their routine, working their pyramids and tumbling and baskets and dance over and over – and in their minds so many more times than that – until its relentless rhythm was as natural as breathing. They’d stretched into splits, lifted their legs into standing scales, flipped and tumbled down the practice mats. They’d stood swaying together in a circle, two dozen teenagers and women with their arms wrapped around each other, singing Lady Gaga at the top of their lungs. The CheerForce WolfPack Golden Girls over the course of the weekend.

“Take it in, but remember this is what you trained for,” their coach, Jess Montoya had told them, her raspy voice straining over the raucous noise of a backstage hallway. She was a former cheerleader who went to university for child and youth psychology, but kept coming back to cheer. “Chill out, take it moment by moment. Enjoy it.” Outside, the sun was shining, other groups of girls glimmering in constellations on the grass. The CheerForce WolfPack Golden Girls and the Cheer Sport Great White Sharks are two of the most prominent and closely watched teams in the rapidly developing world of Canadian cheer. Going into Nationals in April, the Great White Sharks were five-time world champions and the subject of Canadian reality show Cheer Squad, a team known for precise and beautiful routines, for stunts that pushed the limits of what seemed possible. But the Golden Girls had been circling, coming second to the Great Whites at Worlds in Florida last year, nipping behind them in Dallas in February, placing second at the Face-Off event on Friday night. The idea of a rivalry between the teams was a bit overhyped – the effect of social media, and maybe the American influence, where “cheerlebrities” and cheer fan accounts could be dramatic and mean. But while the Great White Sharks and the Golden Girls respected each other, there was no doubt both teams were there to win. Going into their second and final routine for Nationals on Sunday, the Golden Girls were in first place. It was the end of the season, the last chance at Nationals for some of them. They had 2½ minutes.

What is even happening?

The Niagara Falls Convention Centre began filling up first thing Friday morning. There were, according to their T-shirts, Proud Cheer Moms and #1 Cheer Dads. There were cheer siblings and cheer grandparents, entire families decked out in cheer hoodies and cheer T-shirts and cheer paraphernalia, team regalia to rival any crowd of die-hard sports fans. By the time the first teams took the stage, the line outside the ProCheer apparel store stretched 20 minutes or more. Cheer Dads and Cheer Moms with teammates from Legacy Allstarz in Laval, Que., show their support for athletes on the competition's first day. Demonstrating flexibility in the halls of the convention centre for members of the Under 6 Twinkles from CheerForce in Oakville, Ont. Stacey Slute finishes her daughter Baylee’s eye makeup while brother Dallas waits ahead of her performance.

“It’s pretty intense,” said Janine Furtado, rolling her 15-year-old daughter’s ponytail into fat ringlets with a curling iron plugged into a hallway wall. Like many of those at Nationals, Janine and her husband didn’t know anything about cheer until their daughter, Summer, got into it. Before that, they thought cheer was all pep rallies and rah-rah-sis-boom-bah, old-fashioned sideline cheerleading, where girls led chants and waved pompoms alongside a football game. Now, they knew it was nothing like that. This cheer wasn’t about pumping up the crowd for a men’s sport. Cheer was the sport. These teams cheered only for themselves and for other cheer teams. Four years in, cheer was how they spent their weekends, their family vacations, a significant amount of their money. Janine’s husband, Jay Jankowsky, soon found himself with a collection of Cheer Dad shirts and a deep appreciation for both the athleticism and high-stakes nature of cheer competition. It would be hard not to get into it, seeing how much dedication and teamwork it took, how hard the girls trained: two practices a week at least, plus private tumbling lessons. So much effort for competitions won or lost in two, 2½-minute routines.

Beach Cheer Athletics RipTide perform a toe-touch jump. The team and crowd often yell “hit” timed to these jumps.

“Literally every single girl has to work together for a routine to hit, so it’s all about teamwork,” Janine said. “If anything goes wrong, they hurt pretty hard, too. They feel like they’re letting their team down.” Nearby, one of Summer’s teammates was hunched over, looking pale, sick with a fever as another teammate opened a bottle of Tylenol and calculated the dose. “There’s always one,” Janine said sympathetically. A group of girls danced around, singing Taylor Swift at full volume. The Canadian Cheer National Championships is the largest tournament in Canadian cheer. This year, 8,000 athletes journeyed from around the country to compete at Nationals, with at least double that number of supporters paying to watch. The youngest competitors were five, the oldest in their 40s. Some of the 428 teams, including both the Golden Girls and Great White Sharks, would be heading to the world cheer competition in Orlando the following week. “It’s a bit of a subculture. You come here and you’re just like, ‘What is even happening?’ It’s this whole other world,” said Ali Moffatt, a former cheerleader who coaches the Great White Sharks and is co-owner of Cheer Sport Sharks, Canada’s largest cheer gym. “We always say that to new families when they’re joining the gym. The first year, you’re going to be like, ‘What have I started?’ And all of a sudden, you’re just addicted to it.”

In all-star cheer, teams of up to 32 people compete by performing short, highly technical acrobatic routines in unison at the highest energy, with scores based on execution, difficulty, creativity and showmanship. Many come from gymnastics and dance, drawn by cheer’s unique amalgamation of athletics, entertainment and teamwork. There are places for all kinds of bodies in cheer – small flyers, lithe tumblers, powerful bases – and with seven different skill levels and no upper age limit, virtually anyone can find a place. Though there are co-ed teams, cheer in Canada is overwhelmingly female, with girls and women making up an estimated 98 per cent of competitors.

There is nothing quite like cheer, which combines the hyper-feminine aesthetic of a pageant with the posturing and swagger of boxing, the performative flair of pro wrestling, the tribal fandom of football and the raucous atmosphere of a rock concert. “If you go into a cheer practice, kids are sweating, sometimes crying, bleeding. This is intense,” said Jess Montoya, the Golden Girls coach. “It’s a hardcore sport.” Lest the false eyelashes and giant hair bows obscure its intensity, team names – Wicked, Wrath, Chaos, Mayhem, Reckless, Savage, Vengeance, Defiance, Furious, Cheer Beast, Black Widows – illustrate cheer’s bedazzled mix of “You go, girl” and “Come at me, bro.” Cheer has exploded in Canada since Ali Moffatt opened her first Cheer Sport gym in Ontario 20 years ago, and continues to grow. Where gyms once had to seek out kids, there are now 700 sharks of various ages training at her nine Cheer Sport locations around the country, and competing gyms opening all the time. “I think people underestimate the athleticism that’s required to do it until they fully see it. I don’t think anyone would see what a team like Great Whites is doing and say it wasn’t a sport,” she said. “Any time someone says that to me, I’m just like, ‘You’ve got to see what my girls do.’ And the minute they do, they’re like, ‘Oh, okay, this is insane.’ They get it. You just have to watch it.”

Don’t let

sparkles the

Nineteen-year-old Maddy Hickey stood still near the window of an Airbnb, waiting while her mother re-watched an instructional video on YouTube, preparing to tape Maddy’s shoulder before competition. “All the doctors I’ve seen are like, ‘Rest. Rest.’ I’m like, ‘Sorry, no, I have Nationals and then Worlds, I literally can’t,’ ” Maddy said. Her mother, Tanya, winced. Being a cheer parent is not for the faint of heart. Maddy Hickey gets her shoulder taped, does her hair and makeup, records a TikTok video and practises with her teammates before her Saturday performance.

Cheer is no small commitment. There are the practices (mandatory) and the costs (significant): $500 for the team uniform, replaced every two years, $150 for cheer shoes that may not last a season, and up to $8,000 a year in gym and competition fees and travel, more at the higher levels. In nine years of cheer, Maddy knew well how physically punishing it could be. She’d had her nose broken, been kicked in the jaw, torn her rotator cuff twice, gotten a concussion, had her finger crushed, and was now going into Nationals with a separated shoulder. One of her friends had blown out her knee so badly she’d never fully recovered, never mind been able to cheer again.