Chief N.L. elections officer calls on authorities to postpone vote amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery Left to right: Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin after their televised debate from the floor of the House of Assembly, in St. John's, on Feb. 3, 2021. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases and community spread in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief electoral officer is calling on authorities to postpone the vote in Saturday’s provincial election.

In a letter sent to party leaders today, Bruce Chaulk says the province’s chief medical officer of health should use her powers to delay the election.

He says alternatively, party leaders should discuss the issue with a goal of approaching the lieutenant-governor to find a constitutionally sound way to postpone polling day.

Chaulk says many people who signed up to work the polling stations on Saturday are backing out over fears of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

He says his office is facing a serious occupational health and safety issue and he believes that in order to hold a fair election, the vote must be delayed.

His plea comes as provincial health authorities reported a record 53 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and introduced partial lockdown measures in the St. John’s metro region.

