Child at Calgary daycare tests positive for COVID-19, Canada’s first case affecting a minor

A child in Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case of the virus infecting a minor in Canada.

The child attends the Pump-kin Patch Child Care Centre, a daycare located in Suncor Energy Inc.’s head office in downtown Calgary. Kids who attend the daycare and their parents have been advised to go into self-isolation.

While children are known to transmit the virus, their risk of serious illness or death is low. Data to date indicate the fatality rate for children up to the age of nine is 0 per cent. For those between 10 and 19, the rate is 0.2 per cent.

Erin Rees, spokeswoman for Suncor, confirmed a child had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but said she could not provide the child’s age or other details.

“Following the advice of the medical officer of health, the Pump-kin Patch is now closed until [March] 23, and all families, so Suncor employees, have been directed to self-quarantine until the end of the day on the 20th,” Ms. Rees said.​

The company is making arrangements for the affected employees to work from home, she said.

The provincial government is aware a minor tested positive for the illness, according to two sources who The Globe is not identifying because the case is not yet public. The child from the daycare appears to have contracted the virus from a traveler, one of the government sources said Wednesday evening.

Alberta will publicly announce the daycare case in its daily media briefing on Thursday.

Available data indicate that children are less affected by the virus than adults. A report by the World Health Organization from February found that, of some 75,000 cases studied up until that point, 2.4 per cent were people under the age of 18.

“From available data, and in the absence of results from serologic studies, it is not possible to determine the extent of infection among children, what role children play in transmission, whether children are less susceptible or if they present differently clinically,” the report said.

However, the WHO notes children are important drivers of influenza virus transmission in the community.

The Calgary daycare facility in the Suncor building is licensed for 98 children, from infants to six-year-olds, according to its website. It was not immediately known how many children attend the daycare, which is operated by a third party. Managers at the daycare did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Alberta Health would not comment on the daycare illness.

“Due to patient confidentiality, we can not comment on any specific case,” Tom McMillan, a spokesman for Alberta Health, said. ”Anytime a case is confirmed, Alberta’s health system takes swift action to protect the health of everyone involved and prevent the virus from spreading.”​

