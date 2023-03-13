Ontario Provincial Police say a child has died after an early morning fire on a First Nation in southwestern Ontario.

Haldimand County OPP say emergency crews responded to a fire in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation just before 2 a.m. today.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says firefighters arrived to find a camping trailer on fire and later found a child inside.

Sanchuk says the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says six people – two adults and four children – managed to escape the fire and suffered minor injuries.

The force’s crime unit, the Fire Marshal’s office, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are investigating.