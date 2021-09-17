 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Child under 10 died from COVID-19, Waterloo Region top doctor says

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A health-care worker sanitizes a partition before doors open at a COVID-19 vaccine centre in Toronto on July 23.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Waterloo Region’s top public health doctor says a child under age 10 has died from COVID-19.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang shared the news at a press conference on Friday.

She says the child had underlying health conditions, and there were no school or child care setting exposures related to the case.

Wang says the death is a rare, tragic circumstance and a reminder of how serious the virus is.

Premier Doug Ford shared condolences with the family on Friday.

He says everyone eligible should get vaccinated against the virus to protect people like young children who don’t yet qualify for the shots.

ONTARIO COVID-19 NUMBERS

Ontario reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 582 of the infected people are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 213 of the people are fully vaccinated.

The province completed 33,763 tests since the last daily update.

The province says 194 patients are in intensive care due to the virus, including 133 people on ventilators.

Eighty-four per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78 per cent have both shots.

