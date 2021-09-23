Chilliwack, B.C., elementary school temporarily closes over COVID-19 spike

An elementary school in Chilliwack, B.C., has been temporarily closed due to what the principal says is a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A statement on the Promontory Heights Elementary website says cases of the virus have been climbing since the first week of school.

Principal Chuck Bloch says the school’s medical health officer has ordered a halt to in-person learning to stem the spread of infections.

Online learning will be offered until the school’s expected reopening on Oct. 4.

The Ministry of Health reported 759 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Wednesday, with 5,458 active cases provincewide.

The Fraser Health authority, which includes Chilliwack, has the most active cases at 1,734, followed closely by Interior Health, which has 1,223.

