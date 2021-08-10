 Skip to main content
Chinese courts to deliver verdicts for Michael Spavor, Robert Schellenberg, sources say

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Two Chinese courts will be handing down verdicts in the cases of Canadians Michael Spavor and Robert Schellenberg, according to two sources.

Mr. Schellenberg, a Canadian who is facing the death penalty in China for drug smuggling, will learn the verdict on his appeal at the Liaoning High Court Shenyang at 9 p.m. eastern time Monday, which is 9 a.m. in China.

Mr. Spavor, a businessman who was charged with espionage, along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, is expected to learn his verdict in Dandong later this week, according to two sources.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the verdicts. If the death penalty is upheld, there will be a mandatory review of Mr. Schellenberg’s case by the People’s Court, which is China’s Supreme Court. The Canadian government has been informed by China that the verdicts are being delivered.

Mr. Schellenberg was initially sentenced to 15 years in November 2018, after being convicted of playing a central role in a methamphetamine-smuggling operation in China. Mr. Schellenberg was re-tried the month after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Mr. Spavor is imprisoned in Dandong, a city where he had been living that is on the border with North Korea. Mr. Spavor has, in correspondence with family, requested sleeping masks, which suggests he is being kept in a facility with 24-hour lighting.

Chinese authorities have charged Mr. Spavor with spying on national secrets and illegally providing state secrets to entities outside of the territory of China.

He underwent a secret, two-hour trial in March in Beijing. The court declined to issue a verdict or sentencing at the time. Canadian diplomats had asserted their consular rights to attend the trial, but China barred them from the proceedings.

