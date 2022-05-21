Mary Anne Pastuck at McDougall United Church in Edmonton, on May 5.Amber Bracken/Amber Bracken

Last month, the McDougall United Church in downtown Edmonton got a new lease on life - and a new life for its property.

When, in 2015, it was designated a heritage building for its architectural and cultural significance, the church avoided demolition, but in 2019, it found itself struggling to scrape together the $15-million needed for full restoration.

The congregation eventually settled on a plan to turn the building into a multi-faith space and community hub, with a redevelopment plan that will also include housing. Because of the scope and scale of the proposed project, the church realized they would need to partner with other organizations. To get a helping hand, they turned to the Trinity Centres Foundation, a non-profit that specializes in finding new ways to use faith spaces.

Trinity Centres is working with more than a dozen churches across Canada to breathe new life into spaces originally designed for religious worship.

The model is a crucial one as more and more churches, struck down by the one-two punch of declining attendance more generally and pandemic lockdowns more specifically, turn to new ways to use their properties, many of which are heritage buildings in need of maintenance.

Statistics Canada released data in October 2021 that showed the number of people who identified as having a religious affiliation fell to 68 per cent in 2019, from 90 per cent in 1985. More critically, the proportion of people who reported attending a group religious activity at least once a month fell by almost half to 23 per cent from 43 per cent over the same period.

The National Trust for Canada, a charitable organization with a mandate to lead action to save historic places and space across the country, reported in 2020 that more than 9,000 of 27,000 faith buildings would close permanently by 2030 - unless they remain open to unorthodox solutions and unprecedented measures.

Organizations such as Trinity Centres can help them do that. The foundation works with churches to come up with a plan that aligns with their goals and then recommends potential options. The charity’s executive director, Reverend Graham Singh, an Anglican Priest in Montreal and graduate of the London School of Economics, said the goal is to come up with a solution that does the greatest amount of good for the greatest number of people.

“These are complex transactions, requiring financing, new forms of governance, legal issues and code issues, to name a few, " he said.

“I think very often congregations realize they do not have the technical skill, or the group energy left to be able to do it right.”

Trinity Centres Foundation has helped the ministerial personnel transition the McDougall United Church, an Edmonton landmark, as a shared space between the United congregation and a local Muslim group.Amber Bracken/Amber Bracken

Trinity’s projects have included a housing development in Calgary, the transformation of a church in Scarborough into a community centre with the local Boys and Girls Club, and, in Montreal, a project that transformed a large historic church into a circus venue and community hub.

McDougall United Church was built to hold 800 to 1,000 congregants, but their attendance for Sunday service had dwindled to fewer than 75. Falling attendance has meant lower revenues. The church was already drawing on reserves to cover operating expenses when the pandemic hit.

“I think that was evident right from the first visioning meeting that we don’t have the people resources on the ground to do all of the work that is needed to be done,” said the church’s pastor, Mary Anne Pastuck.

Trinity Centres worked with the church to secure money from the federal Investment Readiness Program to pay for a feasibility study on a redevelopment plan.

The possibility of partnering with the Muslim Community Association, or MAC, emerged earlier this year. The relationship started when MAC rented worship space in McDougall during Ramadan, which allowed both organizations to learn more about each other and the potential opportunities for working together. The details of the arrangement have yet to be nailed down.

The McDougall United Church in Edmonton advertising Ramadan services in April. The church and the Muslim Association of Canada describe the Ramadan services as the first step in a partnership that will see the McDougall transformed into a multi-faith space with help from the Trinity Centres Foundation.Handout

Trinity Centres Foundation, which was started by Reverend Singh, works with church communities that are ready to repurpose and redeploy their faith-based property for social good.

Rev. Singh said he sees the current property crisis within the faith community as an opportunity, but one that requires not only bold leadership, but specialized expertise. That’s where his foundation comes in.

“Redeploying a faith property is one of the most complicated urban actions that one can take and it’s not for the faint of heart,” said Rev. Singh.

There have also been many other examples of churches looking for new ways to use their buildings and lots. First Baptist Church in downtown Vancouver announced a deal with a local developer in 2015 to build a large tower behind the building.

The United Church of Canada recently launched Kindred Works, a development arm that is seeking to build housing for 34,000 people on church property over the next 15 years.

In Chapleau, Ont., the town’s heritage Anglican church was sold to a local resident and developer, who transformed the basement of the building into a community hub. The new owner leased the chapel back to the congregation at a nominal rate. The redeveloped building also has a restaurant, as well as meeting and workshop space.

When St. Andrews Church in Sydney, N.S., was decommissioned in 2013, a group came together to form the Highland Arts Theatre, transforming the space into a centre for arts and culture. Owned and operated by The Highland Arts Theatre Foundation, “the HAT” has made a significant impact in the community, and continues to win awards and accolades.

Muslims worship at the McDougall United Church in Edmonton in April during Ramadan.Handout

Trinity Centres is currently working on a project in St. Lucie-des-Laurentides, in rural Quebec, where the diocese decommissioned the church in 2017. Unwilling to see the historic gathering space demolished, the city council purchased the property for $1, but left it untouched because they were unsure what to do with it.

Newly elected to city council on November 7, 2021, Mayor Francis Corbeil knew it was time to do something significant and meaningful with the church, but recognized that the council team did not have the skills or connections necessary to get it done themselves. Mr. Corbeil says that partnering with TCF helped St. Lucie kick-start their church repurposing project.

“The main focus was to bring more services to the people who live in the area,” said Mr. Corbeil in an interview, “and to make the downtown core of the village feel more alive and dynamic.”

The trajectory for this project has not been straightforward. Council and residents had to be flexible and open to change as plans shifted. But with the help of Trinity, they were able to arrive at a solution. The church now has a future as a community hub for residents, which will include a market and an addition for new municipal offices.

Mr. Corbeil credits the technical support his team has received from TCF for moving the project forward, particularly when it comes to applying for the funding grants needed to complete the renovations.

“The church is in the heart of the community and we need it to be more than a building,” stressed Mr. Corbeil.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.