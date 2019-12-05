 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Church of Atheism denied charitable status as court finds it isn’t a religion

Nicole Thompson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A federal court has ruled that the Church of Atheism is not a church at all, and can’t be treated like one for tax purposes.

The Federal Court of Appeal has upheld the Minister of National Revenue’s refusal to register the Church of Atheism of Central Canada as a charity, saying the not-for-profit corporation fails to meet a set of common-law guidelines for what constitutes a religion.

“It did not demonstrate that its belief system is based on a particular and comprehensive system of doctrine and observances,” Justice Marianne Rivoalen said in the decision.

Story continues below advertisement

She wrote the document on behalf of a unanimous panel of three judges, who heard the case in an Ottawa court in mid-November.

Justice Rivoalen said the group’s stated belief in “mainstream science” is “neither particularly specific nor precise.”

The group, she said, had pointed to a document called the “Ten Commandments of Energy” as a sacred text. Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier had not found that convincing, Justice Rivoalen said, saying the group’s description of the document “provides no detailed information as to the particular and comprehensive system of faith and worship.”

“Given the scope and vagueness of what was asserted here, it was reasonable for the minister to deny the appellant under the heading of ‘advancement of religion.'" Justice Rivoalen said.

Justice Rivoalen also shot down the group’s argument that refusing its charitable status is a violation of members’ charter right to practice their religious beliefs.

“I find in this case that the minister’s refusal to register the appellant as a charitable organization does not interfere in a manner that is more than trivial or insubstantial with the appellant’s members ability to practise their atheistic beliefs,” the decision reads. “The appellant can continue to carry out its purpose and its activities without charitable registration.”

However, she specified that the issue was not the group’s lack of belief in God.

Story continues below advertisement

“I agree with the appellant that the requirement that the belief system have faith in a higher Supreme Being or entity and reverence of said Supreme Being is not always required when considering the meaning of ‘religion,'" Justice Rivoalen wrote.

“The appellant rightfully pointed to Buddhism as being a recognized religion that does not believe in a Supreme Being or any entity at all.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies