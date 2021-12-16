People receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Peel Region Doses After Dark vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ont. on May 15, 2021.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

New modelling from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table warns the province could see 10,000 cases a day or more in just days as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus takes over. But the experts say a “circuit breaker” of stricter public health restrictions announced immediately could help avoid the worst.

These spiking new cases could overwhelm hospitals in January, the science table warns, without intervention now – even with uncertainty about the severity of the disease caused by the new variant.

“Waiting to take action means waiting until it is too late to take action,” said Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, head of the science table and dean of the University of Toronto’s public health school.

The numbers, released a day after the government of Premier Doug Ford announced accelerated booster shots and new capacity limits for large sports and theatre venues, say Omicron is spreading so quickly it will be Ontario’s dominant variant by the end of this week.

The variant is doubling in numbers every two to four days, and infects 6.1 more people on average per case than Delta, the science table says.

Rising cases in Britain and Denmark, where the modellers believe restrictions and levels of contact are similar to Ontario, show the danger posed by the new variant, the projections say.

The modelling warns that early indications from South Africa saying this version of the virus causes milder disease should not be relied upon, as the population there is younger overall and ICU occupancy and deaths there are still rising – although the number of deaths is trailing previous waves.

Data from Denmark shows that Omicron appears to be putting the same proportion of infected people in hospital as previous variants.

Ontario’s COVID-19 caseload continues to shoot upward as the Omicron variant gathers steam. On Thursday, the province reported 2,421 new infections, nearly doubling numbers from a week ago. There were 328 people in hospital, and 165 in intensive care. Of those hospitalized, 256 were either not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The modelling says a “circuit breaker” of restrictions would need to reduce social contacts by 50 per cent, while also aggressively rolling out booster doses of 250,000 shots a day.

But it also says that two doses still “likely” provides strong protection against severe illness from Omicron – but are less effective against infection. But vaccination alone is not enough to stop the coming wave, the table says. High-quality masks, distancing indoors, improved ventilation and increased access to rapid testing are needed to buy time for boosters and keep schools safe.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.