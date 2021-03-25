‘Circuit-breaker’ restrictions imposed in northwestern New Brunswick to contain COVID-19 outbreak

New Brunswick is imposing “circuit-breaker” restrictions in the northwest of the province for at least four days to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

The city of Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, which border Quebec and Maine, will move to the province’s “red” pandemic-alert level at 6 p.m.

Health officials say the rest of the province remains at the lower “yellow” level.

Officials are reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 24 in the Edmundston region.

Red-level restrictions include a travel ban in and out of the affected area and a limit on gatherings to members of a household.

New Brunswick has 89 active reported cases of COVID-19 and three patients in hospital with the disease.

