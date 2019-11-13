 Skip to main content

Canada

Cirque du Soleil co-founder detained in Tahiti for allegedly growing cannabis

TAHITI, French Polynesia
The Canadian Press
Canadian entrepreneur and Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte. Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

MIKE LEYRAL/AFP/Getty Images

A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte’s private island for his personal use.

They denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.

Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.

The organization says Laliberte is a medical cannabis user.

