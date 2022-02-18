A person wears a tinfoil hat in front of a row of police as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 18.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Cities across the country are bracing for protests against public-health measures this weekend as police began clearing the blockade in downtown Ottawa after weeks of disruption in the capital.

Smaller demonstrations were expected in Quebec City, Toronto, Winnipeg, rural Saskatchewan, and Edmonton, part of a wave of unrest directed at vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions that has included blockades of international bridges and inspired similar protests globally.

Quebec City has given more powers to its police force in anticipation of a planned “festival” against health rules in front of the National Assembly this weekend.

Mayor Bruno Marchand said Wednesday that two new municipal regulations were adopted by the city’s executive committee, giving police the ability to control traffic, parking and street closings in the city, and reinstating a ban on outdoor cooking and consuming alcohol in parks and public spaces.

Police are arresting and clearing the Ottawa convoy protesters. Here’s what you need to know

Quebec City police issued 170 tickets and made three arrests during protests in early February. Organizers have promised the second protest will include entertainment, musical performances and meditation sessions.

Mr. Marchand declined the organizers’ invitation to speak with them this weekend. He warned of police enforcement if protesters break the law.

“We can’t set up stages all over town,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday. “We cannot create a new festival without having the permits, without also having the necessary support. So the police department will have to judge what is acceptable based on the protest.”

Toronto police continued to deploy more uniformed officers in the city’s downtown and kept roads around the Queen’s Park area closed “out of an abundance of caution,” spokesperson Connie Osborne said.

The massive police operation in Ottawa to clear the trucker protest continued on Friday afternoon, with 70 arrests and vehicles being towed that had been part of the blockade near Parliament. Interim police chief Steve Bell told a news conference that the police will operate 24/7 to clear the protest. The Globe and Mail

Large numbers of police on Friday began to surround and make arrests at the the trucker protest that has blocked streets in Ottawa for three weeks. The Globe and Mail

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency last week in response to the convoy protests occupying downtown Ottawa and blockading the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit. That crucial trade link was reopened early this week after a large-scale police operation, and on Friday the Premier promised it would remain open.

“We aren’t going to allow people to block $700-million of trade every single day, affecting almost every single company that does business within the U.S., the auto sector, the farming sector, every widget that goes back and forth,” he said on Friday. “There’s absolutely no way that people are going to go there and block a trading corridor like the Ambassador Bridge. It’s unacceptable.”

In an effort to end the largest protest of the so-called freedom convoy, hundreds of police officers arrested demonstrators at encampments and blockades in downtown Ottawa on Friday, while towing away trucks that have been blocking city streets for weeks. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government invoked the federal Emergencies Act on Monday for the first time in the law’s history in an effort to end weeks of gridlock in the capital and at border points.

Several convoy organizers were arrested on Thursday and Friday, while an Ontario judge froze millions of dollars raised for the protests, both signs that authorities were stepping up efforts to end what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called an “illegal occupation of our capital.”

The protests have already prompted former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly to resign amidst criticism of how he handled the crisis. Related demonstrations have sprung up from Montreal to Coutts, Alta., where Mounties arrested 13 and seized a cache of firearms at a border blockade, leading to three charges of conspiracy to murder.

A person wears a tinfoil hat in front of a row of police as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Friday.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 1 of 52

Police officers surround a truck as they attempt to dismantle the trucker-led protests which continued in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 2 of 52

Police and protestors face off as officers attempt to end the protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 3 of 52

A Toronto Police mounted unit charges through the crowd in a dispersion tactic as police take action to put an end to a protests in Ottawa.Justin Tang/CP 4 of 52

Mounted police officers take position to move protesters back as they attempt to clear the demonstrators in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 5 of 52

Police deploy in a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates that have disrupted the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made.DAVE CHAN/AFP 6 of 52

A demonstrator is taken into custody as the police begin to break up a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on Friday in Ottawa.Scott Olson/Getty Images 7 of 52

Police move in to break up a protest in Ottawa organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on Friday.Scott Olson/Getty Images 8 of 52

Police face off with demonstrators during a trucker-led protest over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, in Ottawa on Friday.ED JONES/AFP 9 of 52

Police officers clash with demonstrators, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 10 of 52

A police officer removes a man from a vehicle as they work to end a protest in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 11 of 52

Police move in to arrest participants in the trucker protest in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 12 of 52

A protester stands on top of his vehicle to watch police officers surrounding vehicles in a blockade on Rideau Street, as they aim to end an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 13 of 52

A Canadian flag is held up by a protester as police move the line up as they work to end a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 14 of 52

Police officers arrest a participant in the trucker protest in Ottawa, Twenty-two days after a trucker convoy first rumbled into the Canadian capital to protest pandemic restrictions.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 15 of 52

Protesters kneel in front of Surete du Quebec officers forming an enclosure around blockaded vehicles on Rideau Street.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 16 of 52

Armed police officer deploy in Ottawa to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 health restrictions, with several arrests made.DAVE CHAN/AFP 17 of 52

Police officers push back protestors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 18 of 52

Police officers stand guard as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Friday.SHANNON STAPLETON/Reuters 19 of 52

Police clear space as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 20 of 52

Mounted police officers watch on, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 21 of 52

Police officers stand next to vehicles, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 22 of 52

Kids walk to their hotel to get medicine for their father who is a trucker in a wheelchair, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 23 of 52

A person holds up a book while police officers walk past, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 24 of 52

Police officers stand on the roof of a building, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 25 of 52

Police encounter protesters near the trucks parked on Capitol Hill in Ottawa.Robert Bumsted/The Associated Press 26 of 52

Police officers on horses ride near Rideau Centre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa,CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 27 of 52

A police officer stands on a tyre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 28 of 52

Police confront demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 29 of 52

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 30 of 52

A protester is taken into custody by police officers on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 31 of 52

Police officers and protestors stand beside Rideau Centre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 32 of 52

A lineup of police officers assemble on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 33 of 52

Police officers on horseback and an armoured vehicle are shown near the site of a trucker blockade in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 34 of 52

Police officers walk, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lars HagbergLARS HAGBERG/Reuters 35 of 52

A protest truck is towed as police begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 36 of 52

Tow truck driver rests as he waits to remove vehicles blocking streets, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 37 of 52

Police officers keep an eye on a vehicle as it approaches next to trucks parked as part of the protests in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 38 of 52

A snowman blocks a street during the trucker convoy protest against COVID-19 mandates, in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 39 of 52

A protestor steps down from his boat, where he has been staying while participating in a blockade by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates near Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 40 of 52

Tow trucks wait to remove vehicles blocking streets, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 41 of 52

A man holds a Canadian flag in front of the parliament, as truckers and supporters continue to protest vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 42 of 52

A protester walks past a truck surrounded by snow following an overnight storm in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 43 of 52

A police officer watches as a truck drives away leaving the protest site in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 44 of 52

Police officers walk around vehicles parked in downtown Ottawa, after taking protesters into custody.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press 45 of 52

Police officers enter a blockade protest truck parked in downtown Ottawa.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press 46 of 52

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 47 of 52

Police officers stand guard, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 48 of 52

An OPP officer mans a roadblock along Wellington Streetcon the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 49 of 52

Two men sit in a hot tub as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP 50 of 52

Police patrol through a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 51 of 52

Demonstrators embrace during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa.ED JONES/AFP 52 of 52

Police forces in Winnipeg and Edmonton expect demonstrations in their cities to flare up this weekend.

Amarjeet Sohi, Edmonton’s mayor, said in a statement Friday morning that he, like many other residents, is tired of the convoy protests that have disrupted the city on recent weekends. He said Edmontonians deserve to enjoy their weekend and should feel safe doing so.

He said he heard from local business owners who faced harassment when they asked people to put on a mask, from young families and seniors living downtown who are exhausted by constant honking, and from people who were harassed because they chose to wear a mask.

“While I respect the right to peaceful protests, it is clear that these convoys are not that,” reads the statement.

Last week, the city was granted an injunction for excessive noise, especially targeting the horn-honking. But Edmonton Police Service chief Dale McFee said at a press conference Wednesday that the injunction didn’t grant police any more power than they currently have through existing bylaws.

In Surrey, B.C., a protest has been taking place near the Pacific Highway border crossing for weeks. Surrey RCMP spokeswoman Vanessa Munn said enforcement actions were taken Monday night and 12 protesters were arrested; since then, a very small number of peaceful protesters have remained on the sidewalk.

– with files from The Canadian Press, Oliver Moore, Xiao Xu, Ntawnis Piapot and Globe staff

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.