Cities seek at least $10-billion from Ottawa as revenues evaporate

Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Canada’s cities are asking for at least $10-billion in emergency funding from the federal government, warning that they are running short of money to maintain essential services.

Federation of Canadian Municipalities President Bill Karsten, a Halifax councillor, on Thursday said that the fiscal woes cities are facing is a “national crisis … so we’re calling on the federal government to show real leadership.”

According to the FCM, Canadian municipalities will need $10- to $15-billion this year alone, to make up for steep declines in revenue and rising costs. About one-quarter of the money would be earmarked for transit and be allocated based on ridership, meaning that the bulk would flow to the heavily used agencies in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Transit ridership has plunged across Canada, with particularly severe revenue impact on those agencies that rely heavily on the fare-box to fund operations.

TransLink, which serves the Vancouver region, has responded with major services cuts and by laying off employees. The Toronto Transit Commission, which carries more people than any agency in the country, has avoided severe service reductions or job cuts but on Thursday announced that about one-seventh of its drivers would be laid off.

"This was not an easy decision to make and came only after reviewing all other options," TTC chief executive Rick Leary said in a statement.

"We will take care of the impacted employees as best we can during this difficult time and I look forward to everyone returning to the TTC once ridership has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels."

Thursday’s formal FCM request for federal aid comes after weeks of increasing alarm from mayors and municipal leaders, who have limited mechanisms for raising money and are legally prohibited from passing a deficit budget.

Toronto last week unveiled new budget projections that showed the city was facing a shortfall of between $1.5- and $2.76-billion, depending on how long the pandemic-related lockdown and recovery continued.

Vancouver has said they are suffering a weekly shortfall of around $19-million. On Thursday, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, who is the chair of the FCM’s big city mayors’ caucus, said his city is set to revise up the shortfall it is facing.

“Our forecasts range from between $90 on the low end to $260-million on the high end, is what the hole will be in our budget this year,” he said. “Which on a $2.5-billion budget, is a very substantial hit.”

Mr. Iveson also dismissed the prospect of cities being allowed to run deficits, as a way to weather this storm. British Columbia recently allowed municipalities in that province to carry deficits forward into next year, in specific circumstances, and other provinces are thinking about this. But the idea remains controversial.

“We don’t have revenues that will rise with the economic recovery after this, with which to replenish the hole dug by those deficits,” he said.

“We need immediate aid in order to support continuity of our businesses, to forestall further layoffs and to ensure the continuity of essential services that Canadians rely on, and to avoid tax increases and financial depletion of our reserves, all of which would continue to put municipalities in Canada in a ruinous long-term financial position.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
