City councillors slam Ontario’s rewriting of Toronto’s development plans

Open this photo in gallery View looking northwest from King Street East and Berkeley Street. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Ontario government’s move to allow more and taller buildings in Toronto’s midtown area wrecks a more balanced original plan for growth that would have allowed the city to keep up with schools, parks and other infrastructure, city councillor Josh Matlow says.

“This is a giveaway to the developers at the expense of the local community,” said Mr. Matlow, one of the neighbourhood’s local councillors, after The Globe and Mail reported that provincial Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark was rewriting two major official-plan amendments submitted by the city, in order to loosen rules for developers and allow for more housing units near public-transit stations.

Mr. Clark told The Globe he intends to make major changes to the city’s plans for its midtown area – whose councillors include Mr. Matlow, an outspoken critic of the Progressive Conservative government’s recent housing plans – and for its downtown, to increase “flexibility” and get more housing units built to address Toronto’s housing crunch.

Both original plans took years of consultations with residents and work by city planners, and were approved by council last year and submitted under the previous Liberal government’s planning framework. Just before a deadline that would have seen them punted to the province’s Local Planning Appeal Tribunal for it to make the final decision on any changes, Mr. Clark said he intended to send rewritten, unappealable versions back to the city that reflected what he described as his government’s recent policy changes and its very different vision for growth. As of Wednesday morning, the details had yet to be made public.

As an example of the scope of the changes, Mr. Clark said that at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, the city's plan called for a maximum height of eight storeys. He says the province's changes would allow 20 to 35 storeys at that location, as it is the site of a station on the Crosstown tunnelled light-rail line, which is under construction.

Mr. Matlow, while acknowledging he had not seen the details of the new plans, argued that adding so much more density there now would only further fill up the overcrowded Yonge subway line, which will be fed by the Crosstown. But he said that perhaps in future years, once other transit lines such as the downtown relief subway line are completed, greater density could be warranted at that site. He said the government should be consulting the city and residents instead of unilaterally changing the plans.

The councillor said allowing more residential development than planned for in midtown, which has already been the site of numerous battles between residents and high-rise developers, will make it impossible for governments to add the required schools, child care centres and parks: “It has got to be done in a way that recognizes reality.”

Mr. Matlow also noted that the plans would allow for increased density on top of the city’s subway stations, ownership of which the province intends to take over.

The councillor has also been a vocal critic of the Ford government’s housing legislation, known as Bill 108, which he and other critics warn guts endangered-species protections to help developers while lowering the fees builders must pay for new parks and other infrastructure. The bill also restores some of the sweeping powers of the former Ontario Municipal Board, which critics long characterized as too friendly to developers. The Ford government says the moves are needed to get more housing supply onto the Toronto area’s tight market. Mr. Clark says he will consult municipalities on the new system for making developers contribute to community benefits.

Spokespeople for Toronto Mayor John Tory and the city’s chief planner, Gregg Lintern, said Wednesday morning they had not yet seen the details of the province’s changes to the midtown and downtown plans. The mayor was notified Tuesday evening that the changes were coming.

Downtown city councillor Joe Cressy, a frequent critic of Mr. Ford, said he has been told the downtown plan, known as TOcore, which he worked on for years and was meant to guide growth for the next quarter-century, is basically finished.

"It's like the Wild West for developers. I've never seen anything like it," Mr. Cressy said Wednesday.

Internal provincial government memos summarizing the province’s changes to the plans, obtained by The Globe, say city council reduced the densities first proposed by the city’s planners before approving its midtown plan. The memo says the province would scrap the midtown plan’s current height limits, and consider a larger, 200- to 250-metre area around transit stations as ripe for intensification.

The changes would make both plans more flexible, and remove “prescriptive process requirements” such as access to sunlight, allowing such criteria to be evaluated on a “site by site basis,” the memo reads. And while the province would maintain the city’s requirement for units with multiple bedrooms, it would scrap the minimum square footage requirements in the original plans. The changes to the downtown plan, the memo says, would recognize the need for “larger floorplates for some employment buildings” as well as the need for residential uses near university campuses.

Mr. Clark told The Globe on Tuesday that the additional density near transit stations is needed to “leverage” the government’s $28.5-billion plan for public transit in Toronto, for which the province has so far committed $11.2-billion. That plan includes a second subway extension north into York Region, and major alterations to the city’s proposed downtown relief subway line.

The province’s rewriting of the plans comes amid a controversy over municipal funding cuts, and after Mr. Ford unilaterally chopped the number of Toronto city councillors almost in half last summer.