The City of Kamloops says crews are investigating a train derailment in the B.C. Interior community.

The city says in a tweet that Canadian Pacific Railway has confirmed there were no hazardous goods aboard the train cars.

CP says in a statement no one was injured and the train was carrying grain, however the company did not make anyone available for an interview.

It’s unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks and the rail company says it has dispatched crews and equipment to the incident.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the city’s Mission Flats neighbourhood that runs along the Thompson River.

Social media posts show at least half a dozen train cars affected.

