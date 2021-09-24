 Skip to main content
City of London warns Western students to avoid mass street party held during homecoming

LONDON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Western University is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak were more than 40 students having tested positive for the virus.

Mark Spowart/The Canadian Press

A southwestern Ontario city is warning post-secondary students to avoid a large street party that’s typically held this weekend.

Western University is holding its 72nd homecoming event this weekend, which is usually marked by a large unsanctioned street party.

The City of London says with COVID-19 and a recent slew of sexual assault allegations at Western, students should avoid the party that’s typically held on Broughdale Avenue on the Saturday of homecoming weekend.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says it has issued orders this week that limit social gatherings to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

London police say they will have a strong visible presence and will enforce regulations that have been put in place.

During Western’s orientation week in early September, four female students came forward with sexual assault allegations and police began investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at a residence.

An 18-year-old Western student also died following an off-campus assault.

