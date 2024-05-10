City of Ottawa will reverse course on Israel national day event after cancellation, mayor says

Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe takes part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall, on April 29.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he wants the city to reverse course after cancelling an event to mark Israel’s national day.

Officials announced on Tuesday they planned to raise the Israeli flag at city hall next week, but they cancelled the usual ceremony, saying it posed a risk to public safety.

The decision was panned by Jewish community advocates and politicians, including Sutcliffe.

Today, the mayor says he has asked the city, police and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa to co-ordinate an event that protects everyone’s safety.

He says the Jewish community deserves to hold public events without fear of threats and intimidation.

Ottawa police would not answer questions about the plans, or about the nature of the security threat.