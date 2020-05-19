City of Toronto, activists partially settle court fight over homeless shelters

Open this photo in gallery Two people who were living in an encampment salvage their belongings from the jaws of a city truck as workers move to clear the encampment on Toronto's Bay Street, May 15, 2020. The city is clearing homeless camps in downtown Toronto as part there COVID-19 strategy. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto will ensure all beds in its emergency shelter system are two metres apart and will report on its progress to a collection of advocacy groups under an interim settlement in a court challenge that alleges its treatment of the homeless in the pandemic violates the Constitution.

Lawyers for the groups that launched the case, which include Sanctuary Ministries of Toronto – a Christian charity that works with the homeless – and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, say they reached the deal with the city after talks Friday evening. The judge in the case was advised Tuesday morning.

The legal challenge alleges the city and the province of Ontario were violating the rights of homeless people under the Charter by allowing them to live in shelters where beds were as close as 75 centimetres from each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal finalized Tuesday does not end the underlying Constitutional challenge. But it adjourns a scheduled court hearing for June 8, when the advocacy groups planned to seek an injunction banning the city from authorizing the operation of shelters with less than two metres between beds.

The specific terms of the interim settlement were being kept confidential. But according to a public summary provided by the lawyers for the advocacy groups, the city has agreed to use its best efforts, for two months, “to achieve without delay and thereafter sustain” the recommended physical distancing standards in its shelters, including banning the use of bunk beds.

The city will also be required to issue regular progress reports on its progress to the advocacy groups and to offer physically-distanced spaces to any homeless people it clears from encampments.

The city has maintained that it was already acting quickly to space out its shelters, while activists charged that progress was too slow and that many shelters had not achieved the recommended two metres of physical distancing to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Last week, Mary-Anne Bédard, general manager of the city’s shelter system, said Toronto had already made 95 per cent of its shelter bed two metres apart, having moved 2,500 people into new shelter spaces, leased hotels rooms and apartments. She said she expected to make 100 per cent of shelters compliant this week, and that inspectors were going to make site visits to ensure the goal was achieved.

Despite these efforts, at last count 346 homeless people had tested positive for the virus in Toronto, with one shelter for refugees alone seeing 178 cases. Two homeless men have died.

Jessica Orkin, a lawyer for the advocacy groups with Toronto law firm Goldblatt Partners, said Tuesday’s deal will require the city to provide much more information about its efforts to space out its shelter system, including occupancy data for each site and detailed progress reports to her clients that she said would be made public.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have achieved a measure of the kind of clarity and accountability that we were looking for, in terms of the city being required to report on its progress,” Ms. Orkin said.

She said the city had promised April 23 to have the entire shelter system’s beds spaced two metres apart by April 30 – and yet had still not done so by May 15.

In an affidavit filed in the court challenge, Doug Johnson Hatlem, a street pastor with the group Sanctuary, says that as recently as April 30, residents or staff at eight downtown shelters told him that beds or cots were still less than two metres from each other.

His affidavit also includes photos taken by homeless people themselves in mid to late April that appear to show cots closer than two metres together even at two shelters the city set up in response to COVID-19.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.