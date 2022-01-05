The City of Toronto says it has terminated 461 employees for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The city says in a release that the employees either failed to receive any doses of vaccine or failed to report their vaccination status by the deadline of Jan. 2.

It says the terminations will not affect current staffing levels because the employees had been suspended without pay and not scheduled to work.

It adds that ensuring all employees are fully vaccinated is more important than ever due to the rise of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and 98.6 per cent of its active workforce has received two doses.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.