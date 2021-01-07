 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Civil liberty fears mount over Quebec’s provincewide COVID-19 curfew

Sean FineJustice Writer
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An almost empty Sainte-Catherine Street is shown on Boxing Day in Montreal on Dec. 26, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Civil libertarians say they are concerned Quebec’s provincewide COVID-19 curfew will lead to excessive punishment, arbitrary detention and racial profiling, and could be ordered in other provinces.

But public-health professionals view the curfew, which begins Saturday and runs for a month, as an effective way to communicate the potential dangers and what must be done to stop the coronavirus spread.

Much of the world has turned to curfews to combat the pandemic. France, Germany, Italy and dozens of other countries on several continents have used them, either nationally or regionally. In the United States, several municipalities and some states, such as Ohio, have imposed curfews.

Story continues below advertisement

But in Canada, curfews have been few and limited in scope, initiated at times in First Nations communities or northern regions, such as one in Nunavik, Que.

The curfew announced Wednesday by Quebec Premier François Legault runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. ET and allows for an exception for people who are working. Pharmacies and gas stations can remain open. The fines are steep: $1,000 to $6,000 for curfew-breakers.

Quebec toughens pandemic restrictions amid rising number of COVID-19 cases

Joanna Baron, executive director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation, an advocacy group, said the poor and racialized minorities are more likely to do shift work and therefore are more likely to be stopped, she said, even if they fit within exceptions to the curfew.

“Police are going to be asked to enforce it and it’s going to inevitably lead to more arbitrary detention. Needless to say, we find it very worrying.”

Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said curfews are a tool commonly used in the criminal context – as a bail or probation condition, for instance – and are seen as a serious restriction on an individual’s liberty.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the province will be placed under a curfew starting Saturday as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Quebeckers could be fined up to $6,000 if they're found on the street between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. The Canadian Press

He said he would like to know what data Quebec has that show a curfew is necessary. Mr. Legault did not provide data, but a public-health official said the disease is spreading through social contact and people are becoming less cautious about physical distancing and wearing masks.

Mr. Bryant also said he worries about how police will use their discretion in enforcing the curfew. “The civil liberties concern is that a new liberty low is being reached here and it will put political pressure on others to do the same.”

Story continues below advertisement

Indeed, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a curfew could be on the table for the province.

Julius Grey, a Montreal lawyer specializing in civil liberties, said public-health law permits curfews, as long as people who need to be out are exempt. The courts, he said, are likely to permit a defence of necessity for anyone who can show why they had to be out during a curfew.

He said he understands why the Quebec authorities are opting for a curfew, because in the past few weeks young adults have been spreading the virus when they socialize at night.

“I don’t think there’s anything in the nature of a curfew that makes it more drastic than any of the other measures” used to fight the pandemic, he said.

He said he would like to see the province avoid the use of heavy fines, which courts could find are so extreme they amount to cruel and unusual punishment under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He would prefer to see police circulate and tell curfew-breakers to go home, he said.

Roxane Borgès Da Silva, a professor in the University of Montreal’s school of public health, said France combined a curfew with a partial lockdown and found it effective. Daily cases dropped to less than 20,000 from 80,000, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in a catastrophic situation, and people are not aware of that,” she said.

Most people alive today did not live through epidemics such as polio, which were ended or weakened by vaccines, and as a result may not take the current pandemic seriously enough, said Christopher Rutty, a public-health historian, and an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

“The problem we’re in right now is there’s holes; the coronavirus loves finding vulnerabilities. Some places may lock down and do the right thing and somebody else isn’t. It’s at the stage where it’s spreading pretty wildly at the community level.”

The curfew is a way of evening out the restrictions, he added.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies