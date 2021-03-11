 Skip to main content
Class action launched by former Nova Scotia inmate who alleges sexual misconduct in prisons

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sara Tessier, a 45-year-old former inmate at the federal Nova Institution for Women in Truro has filed a class-action lawsuit against the attorney general of Canada for allegedly failing to prevent sexual assault and misconduct in federal correctional facilities for women.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A former prison inmate in Nova Scotia has filed a class-action lawsuit against the attorney general of Canada for allegedly failing to prevent sexual assault in women’s prisons across the country.

The statement of claim filed Wednesday by lead plaintiff Sara Tessier says the country’s six women’s prisons have allegedly perpetuated sexual violence against vulnerable women.

Tessier, a former inmate of the Nova Institution for Women, filed the lawsuit on behalf of herself and other current and former inmates in women’s prisons who may have been subjected to sex-based discrimination by prison staff.

Tessier’s lawyer, Mike Dull, says current and former inmates have described a “culture of fear and silence” regarding their attempts to report sexual assaults within the prison system.

The lawsuit is seeking several remedies, including general and special damages for pain and suffering and a declaration that the attorney general has been in breach of several charter rights.

Representatives from the Justice Department were not immediately available for comment.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

