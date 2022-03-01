The month-long strike at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., has ended and classes will resume on Thursday.

The university says the decision comes after three days of mediation between Acadia, the faculty association and provincially appointed mediator William Kaplan.

No agreement has been reached, but the parties have agreed to send all outstanding items to be arbitrated under Kaplan, whose final decision will be binding.

About 350 members of the school’s faculty walked off the job Feb. 1 after negotiations failed to reach a new collective agreement.

In a statement posted online Tuesday, the university said all classes will return to in-person format, although there may be a few exceptions.

It says details on exams and any extension to the term will be communicated as soon as possible.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.