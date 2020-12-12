Claude Castonguay set the foundation of Quebec’s medical-insurance and pension systems

Open this photo in gallery Claude Castonguay unveils a report on the health system in Quebec Tuesday, Feb.19, 2008 in Quebec City. JACQUES BOISSINOT/The Canadian Press

Claude Castonguay, who played a key role in establishing Quebec’s medicare, its network of community clinics and its pension plan, has died. He was 91.

He only served as provincial cabinet minister for three years during the first government of Liberal Premier Robert Bourassa but became so closely associated with the creation of Quebec’s medical-insurance plan that the device used to imprint a patient’s health card on the billing form became known as a “castonguette.”

Mr. Castonguay, who had announced last month that his declining health had forced him to end his column in the newspaper La Presse, died early Saturday, surrounded by his family, his brother-in-law, Gaspard Fauteux said in a Facebook post.

“His legacy is immense and he helped set the foundations of our social-security network. Thank you Mr. Castonguay,” provincial Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said on Twitter.

“Quebec lost one of its great visionaries,” Premier François Legault said.

Mr. Castonguay was health minister from 1970 to 1973 but had been a key adviser in the 1960s under Liberal Premier Jean Lesage, when the province embarked on a wide-range of reforms and began to claim more powers from Ottawa.

He was born in Quebec City on May 8, 1929, the son of Jeanne Gauvin and Émile Castonguay, an administrator.

Le Québec perd un de ses plus grands visionnaires. Claude Castonguay laisse derrière lui un héritage immense. Toute sa vie, il aura contribué à renforcer la qualité et l'efficacité de notre système de santé. J’offre toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 12, 2020

In the 1950s, Mr. Castonguay studied actuarial sciences at the University of Manitoba then taught it at Laval University while working as an actuary for an insurance company.

His skills as a number cruncher led him to work for the government of Jean Lesage, the reformist Liberal premier whose election in 1960 marked the beginning of Quebec’s Quiet Revolution.

Mr. Castonguay was enlisted to help Quebec set up its own pension plan. Next he was appointed to head a commission to assess the healthcare system. It recommended the implementation of a universal health-insurance plan.

At the time, a third of Quebec’s population did not have health insurance of any kind.

Mr. Castonguay was a star candidate for the Liberals in the April 1970 election won by Mr. Bourassa. Appointed to the health portfolio, he tabled legislation to implement his medicare scheme in the fall.

The new system was introduced during an extraordinarily tense time.

Open this photo in gallery Former Quebec Health Minister Claude Castonguay explains his report on a drug-insurance program to the government as current Health Minister Jean Rochon, right, looks on. Photo taken April 1996. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Thousands of medical specialists threatened to go on strike to protest the health-insurance plan and the government threatened them with hefty fines and jail time in a back-to-work law.

At the same time, the terrorist Front de libération du Québec had kidnapped British diplomat James Richard Cross and Labour Minister Pierre Laporte. Mr. Castonguay had to assume temporarily Mr. Laporte’s labour portfolio.

The universal plan came into effect Nov. 1, 1970.

The following year, Mr. Castonguay introduced a network of community health centres, widely known by the French abbreviation CLSC, that are still a key part of the province’s health and social services.

Along with fellow cabinet ministers Jean-Paul L’Allier and Jean Cournoyer, Mr. Castonguay was part of a nationalist wing of the Quebec Liberals who believed in a special status for Quebec within the federation.

Mr. Castonguay appointed as a Conservative Senator in 1990 by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. In the stormy months after the failure of the Meech Lake agreement, Mr. Castonguay was co-chair of a parliamentary panel looking at other constitutional proposals but resigned from what later became known as the Beaudoin-Dobbie Committee.

Mr. Castonguay also resigned from the Senate and became Chairman at the Laurentian Bank of Canada.