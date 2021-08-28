 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

‘Clearly discriminatory and systemically racist’: Report on B.C. schools board

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Students wearing face masks are seen at a school in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 21, 2020.

Liang Sen/The Canadian Press

An independent report has found systemic racism in a northern British Columbia school board and calls for a provincewide investigation of the issue.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside appointed special advisers Kory Wilson and Catherine McGregor to review governance practices at the Prince George Board of Education in February.

Their report, based on 56 interviews, found Indigenous students are disproportionately held back, placed in alternative programs or classes and removed from the typical graduation path.

Story continues below advertisement

It says there is a clear and palpable lack of trust between many Indigenous stakeholders, First Nations and the school district, as well as a “substantial culture of fear” about raising concerns.

The report quotes one respondent saying they were told not to use their Indigenous names because “this isn’t the place for politics” and another saying that when they walk into school their “chest tightens.”

The Education Ministry says in a statement that beginning immediately, former school district superintendent Rod Allen will join the special advisers and work with the board to draft a work plan for implementing their recommendations and improve everything from relationships with local First Nations to staffing and financial planning.

The special advisers will submit a final report to outline the progress made by the board in meeting government’s expectations in March 2022.

“Unfortunately, we heard many examples of behaviours and practices that are clearly discriminatory and systemically racist,” the report says.

“Though some will argue it is not intentional the outcomes have disproportionate effects on Indigenous students and can only be explained as such.”

The special advisers also raised concerns about how federal COVID-19 funding was spent at the board.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies