Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws by selling software to police, watchdogs say

Four government privacy watchdogs from across Canada say that U.S.-based facial recognition firm Clearview AI broke the laws intended to govern privacy in Canada by selling its software to police.
“What Clearview does is mass surveillance and it is illegal,” federal privacy commissioner Dan Therrien said in a statement released Wednesday. His remarks urged changes to Canadian legislation and followed a yearlong investigation undertaken in conjunction with his counterparts in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.
Clearview AI became the focus of international controversy in January, 2020, amid revelations about how the U.S. startup amassed and analyzed billions of images of faces that people posted to popular social media sites.
The company sold or provided test versions of its derivative identification software to law enforcement agencies so that police could immediately identify people caught up in crime investigations.
Class-action lawsuits and government-privacy investigations are under way around the world including in Canada. The country’s three biggest police forces - the RCMP, OPP and Toronto Police - all acquired copies of the software as had several municipal forces.
The statement released by the privacy commissioners said that “commercial entities” in Canada used the software too - but no details were provided immediately.
“We have made a decision not to name those organizations. The few commercial organizations that did use the technology did so in a very limited way,” said Vito Pilieci, a spokesman for the privacy commissioner of Canada. “We think the focus should be on Clearview.”
The joint statement statement released by the four privacy commissioners said that the “technology company Clearview AI’s scraping of billions of images of people from across the Internet represented mass surveillance and was a clear violation of the privacy rights of Canadians.”
It added that “Clearview AI’s technology allowed law enforcement and commercial organizations to match photographs of unknown people against the company’s databank of more than three billion images, including of Canadians and children, for investigation purposes. Commissioners found that this creates the risk of significant harm to individuals, the vast majority of whom have never been and will never be implicated in a crime.”
In a statement released Wednesday Clearview AI denied breaking any laws in Canada or anywhere else. The company has always said that taking and analyzing photographs that people publicly post on the Internet is not an invasion of privacy.
The company also said that none of its gathering and analysis occurred in Canada.
“Clearview AI only collects public information from the Internet,” said Doug Mitchell, a lawyer acting for the company.
He added that “Clearview AI is a search engine that collects public data just as much larger companies do, including Google, which is permitted to operate in Canada.”
The statement by the four provincial privacy commissioners in Canada rejects this logic. They said that databases of faces amount to “biometric information.” They added that gathering up databases of faces without people’s consent amounts to a violation of the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).
Mr. Therrien, the federal privacy commissioner, says a separate review of the RCMP’s use of the software is still pending. “The RCMP became a paying customer and a total of 48 accounts were created for law enforcement and other organizations across the country,” the joint statement says.
The privacy commissioners urged Clearview AI to “stop offering its facial recognition services to Canadian clients; stop collecting images of individuals in Canada; and delete all previously collected images and biometric facial arrays of individuals in Canada.”
It’s not clear if the New York based company will face any sanctions should it refuse to do so - though the privacy commissioners said that they will try to hold it to account.. “Should Clearview maintain its refusal, the four authorities will pursue other actions available under their respective Acts to bring Clearview into compliance with Canadian laws.”
