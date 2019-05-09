 Skip to main content

Canada Clement Gascon ‘in good health,’ Supreme Court judge’s family says

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Clement Gascon ‘in good health,’ Supreme Court judge’s family says

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon speaks during a welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada Oct. 6, 2014 in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The family of Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon says he is in good health a day after he briefly went missing.

In a statement issued through the court, the Gascon family acknowledges the judge’s uncharacteristic absence caused “some concern,” but they’re providing no explanation for the odd turn of events.

Ottawa police said late Wednesday that Gascon had been found safe and sound after he was reported missing earlier in the day and his family had expressed concern for his safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not release details on what happened or where he was found.

Before he was reported missing Gascon, 58, was last seen near the Supreme Court building just west of Parliament Hill.

Last month, the court announced that Gascon would step down from the bench for “personal and family reasons” after five years on the high court.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter