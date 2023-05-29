If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

It’s that time of year again: Scrolling through your social media feeds will likely show a seemingly endless stream of vacation photos. If you’re itching to get away this summer, but also want to travel mindfully and sustainably, we have a few ideas.

Explore the great outdoors close to home and book through eco-friendly tourism operators, or if you’re planning to travel abroad, opt for destinations that are making their environmental practises part of their appeal. If you are flying, the David Suzuki Foundation has some valuable tips to mitigate your impact on the planet: take direct and daytime flights, choose economy and buy Gold Standard carbon offsets.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

The Indigenous community bringing healthy fires back to the land

Jesse Winter is an award-winning visual journalist based in Vancouver. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about photographing the prescribed burn at ?aq’am First Nation.

The jet-engine roar of trees torching in a forest fire is something you feel more than you hear. It’s terrifying, exhilarating and beautiful all at once.

In early May, I watched through my camera’s viewfinder as tree after tree caught light on the ?aq’am First Nation’s reserve lands outside Cranbrook, B.C. It was a 1,200 hectare controlled fire in partnership with the City of Cranbrook and supported by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Nearby, a team of B.C.W.S. firefighters were refilling their drip torches. As the exploding trees grew nearer, they casually picked up their open torches (filled with a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline) and shuffled back a few metres into the lee of a white forest service pickup truck. They chatted as they refuelled themselves along with their torches, then went back to setting the rest of the forest on fire.

In many ways, the scene felt evocative of our broader relationship with forest fires. Since colonization, the prevailing beliefs about wildfire painted it as a horrifying monster, something to be corralled, controlled and ultimately vanquished.

The truth is that in many fire-prone parts of Canada, it’s something we have to live alongside, a necessary reset to ecosystems that evolved to rely on fire. For millennia, Indigenous communities in Canada have known this, and used fire expertly to help keep forests healthy despite settler’s attempts to stamp out the practice.

Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter Maria Milner uses a drip torch during a prescribed wildfire burn to reduce dangerous fuel loads at the airport in Cranbrook, B.C. on April 26, 2023Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Now, as Wendy Stueck reports, Indigenous communities like ?aq’am are leading efforts to bring healthy fire back to landscapes that — in the age of climate change — desperately need it.

Watching the B.C.W.S. crews work the controlled burn alongside members of the Ktunaxa Nation and the Cranbrook fire department, I was struck by how much most of us still have to learn about fire: how it moves on the landscape, how it can be helpful, how it only becomes something to fear if we first refuse to respect it. The more Canadians understand wildfire, the better prepared we’ll be to live with it and, when necessary, stay safe from it. I hope these pictures and Wendy’s words can help build that understanding.

- Jesse

Open this photo in gallery: A tree catches fire during a prescribed fire burn on the ?aq?am community’s land outside Cranbrook, British Columbia on April 28, 2023.Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Editorial board: How Canada’s oil production rose and emissions fell - and what it means for climate policy

Chris Turner: Danielle Smith is indifferent to the climate crisis. She’s selling an alternate reality to Albertans

Scott Stirrett: In an era of extreme heat, cooling should be required in Canadian homes

Kent Fellow: Canada’s billions to Volkswagen and Stellantis are irresponsible and inflationary

Leaders from low-carbon industries descend on Ottawa for an attempted show of strength

Around 45 executives from an array of low-carbon industries are gathering to form a united front on Parliament Hill this week, at a precarious point in Canada’s efforts to keep pace with the United States. The effort, which is called New Economy Canada, is something of an experiment in whether co-ordination can build cross-partisan consensus about the need to implement regulatory reforms, industrial subsidies and financing mechanisms, and other measures to expedite that transition.

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Ashoke Mohanraj doing entertainment in climate activism.

Open this photo in gallery: Ashoke MohanrajHandout

My name is Ashoke Mohanraj, I am 25 years old, and I currently reside on the traditional territories of the Anishinabaewaki, the Wendake-Nionwentsio, the Ho-de-no-sau-nee-ga, and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

For the past seven years my journey as a climate activist has spanned from education to lobbying, to entrepreneurship. I have recently honed in on the intersection of entertainment and environmentalism. I published my first children’s book, Pollinator Man, about a superhero who is overwhelmed by the forces of evil and must recruit a team of enthusiastic “Pollinator Protectors” to help take down his enemies such as Climate Crusher, Dr. Disease, and Pesticide Boy. While on the surface the story may be about pollinator conservation, at a much deeper level it’s about showing young boys that “caring is cool”.

That is why I am excited to be working with On The Verge Productions to create a brand-new sci-fi television series aimed at weaving together climate science and pop culture entertainment. Think of the exciting, action-packed world of Stranger Things mixed with the wisdom and knowledge of David Attenborough. We hosted a free event to show investors, advocates and television buffs that “The Goldilocks Mission” is going to change the way we tackle the climate crisis. An idea is only as good as you can communicate it, and I hope that through my work I can help communicate the climate crisis in a more palatable way.

- Ashoke

Open this photo in gallery: Callie Veelenturf, a marine conservation biologist and founder of The Leatherback Project for the conservation of leatherback turtles, gives instruction to volunteers as they work on a nest excavation to study its contents on a beach near in Armila, Panama, early Sunday, May 21, 2023. Sea turtles in Panama now have the legal right to live in an environment free of pollution and other detrimental impacts caused by humans, a change that represents a different way of thinking about how to protect wildlife.Arnulfo Franco/The Associated Press

