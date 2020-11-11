Closing arguments begin at Eric Salvail’s sexual assault trial

Open this photo in gallery Eric Salvail arrives at the courthouse in Montreal, on Feb. 19, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The lawyer for former Quebec television star Eric Salvail began his closing arguments today by telling the court his client’s accuser cannot be trusted.

Michel Massicotte says the complainant in the case, Donald Duguay, is capable of lying, spreading falsehoods and even perjury.

Massicotte told Quebec court Judge Alexandre Dalmau that Salvail must benefit from reasonable doubt and be acquitted.

Salvail, 51, is on trial for sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement in connection with events alleged to have occurred between April and October 1993 involving former co-worker Duguay, who has agreed to be identified publicly.

The one-time Quebec television host testified in his defence during the trial, denying the allegations and telling the court Duguay’s accusations were “bizarre.”

Massicotte is attacking Duguay’s testimony by claiming it was exaggerated and filled with additions that the accuser hadn’t previously disclosed.

