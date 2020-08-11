 Skip to main content
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
Closing arguments being heard in court challenge of Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 travel ban

ST. JOHN’S, N.L
The Canadian Press
Lawyers challenging Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19-related travel ban say the policy is arbitrary and violates the mobility rights guaranteed in the charter.

Closing arguments are being heard today in provincial Supreme Court in a legal challenge to the travel restrictions authorities imposed last spring that limited entry to residents and essential workers.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Halifax resident Kim Taylor filed a claim in May alleging the restrictions violate the charter and fall outside the province’s jurisdiction.

Taylor’s lawyer, John Drover, told the St. John’s courtroom today a province had never shut its borders to other Canadians before Newfoundland and Labrador did, adding a closer inspection is needed regarding what constitutes mobility rights in Canada.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that every citizen has the right to enter, remain in and leave the country, and has the right to move to and take up residence in any province.

Rosellen Sullivan, representing the civil liberties association, is arguing the ban is arbitrary because more than 13,000 exemptions to it have already been granted, undermining its public health goals.

