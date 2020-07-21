 Skip to main content
Closing arguments continue in trial of Ottawa constable charged in death of Abdirahman Abdi

The Canadian Press

Closing submissions in the trial of an Ottawa police officer charged in the death of a Black man continue today over video conference.

Const. Daniel Montsion’s hearing was initially scheduled for April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyers representing Montsion argued yesterday that he acted according to his training and the information available to him at the time during the confrontation four years ago.

His lawyers told the court that Montsion had no choice but to “engage” with Abdirahman Abdi after being called to assist another officer on July 24, 2016.

Abdi, a 37-year-old Somali-Canadian man, lost vital signs during the incident and died in hospital the next day.

Montsion is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

