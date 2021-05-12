Closing arguments to begin in third trial for N.L. police officer accused of sexual assault

Open this photo in gallery Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove sits prior to the start of his trial in St. John's, on Sept. 16, 2020. Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

Lawyers are expected to make their closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a Newfoundland and Labrador police officer charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in 2014.

Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is accused of assaulting the woman in her home in December 2014 while he was on duty and in uniform. This is his third trial for the charge, following a successful appeal of a verdict and a subsequent mistrial.

The complainant, testifying on May 6 for the third time, broke down several times when pressed by defence lawyer Randy Piercey. “I just want this over,” she said at one point, crying as Piercey asked her why she’d consulted a sexual assault lawyer and if she intended to file a civil lawsuit.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the part that I care about … I don’t want money,” she said. “This has been more than enough. I don’t want to keep going.”

The woman told the jury she encountered Snelgrove late at night on Dec. 20, 2014, after she’d emerged from a downtown St. John’s club in hopes of grabbing a cab home. She was too drunk to be out, she said, and wanted to go to bed.

Snelgrove was sitting in a police car just down the road and he rolled down his window and offered her a ride, she said. She accepted, figuring “a police officer should be safer than a taxi driver,” she testified.

She said she got home to find she was locked out, but he helped her get inside. They kissed, she said, and then she sat down on her loveseat, too drunk to stand. “The next thing after that I recall is that I came to and none of my clothes were on and he was standing above me, having anal sex with me,” she said.

The woman told the court she didn’t intend to have sex with him, nor did she recall giving him consent. Piercey pressed her on that statement. “You can’t say that you didn’t agree, you can only say, ‘I can’t remember agreeing?’ " he asked. “Correct,” she replied.

He questioned whether she was accurately remembering how much she drank that night, or even how drunk she was, given the alleged assault happened so long ago. “You gotta know this is this man’s life, right?” Piercey asked her. “Yes, I do know that,” she shot back. “This has been six years of my life, as well.”

Snelgrove took the stand Monday. He said the woman stepped in front of him when he tried to leave her home and began kissing him and taking off her clothes. He helped her remove his belt, he said, but otherwise she initiated the sex and consented to it.

Story continues below advertisement

She invited him to stay, he said. “I just wanted to leave at that point,” he told the court. “I said to her ‘No, I can’t stay, I’ve got a call I’ve got to go to,’ even though at that point, that wasn’t the case. I was just using that as an excuse to get out of there.”

He said she was “fully aware” of what was happening and he had no concerns about her sobriety or lack thereof.

Snelgrove said he was in her house for about 10 minutes. “I felt rotten,” he said when Piercey asked him how he felt as he left. “I started thinking about my wife, I’ve been married for 18 years, that I couldn’t believe what I had just done.”

He said he knew his actions put his employment with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in jeopardy.

The trial began on May 5, in a Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador courtroom set up at a former school to accommodate physical distancing protocols.

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Strickland told the jury in his opening statement that the trial is ultimately about consent, and that their job is to determine if the woman was able to provide it.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.