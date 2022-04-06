Christophe Herblin in a Calgary Police Service handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a popular Calgary chef.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

A jury has heard that Herblin responded to an early-morning break-in at the restaurant and, after police had left, was stabbed in the parking lot and later died.

Dodgson is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, but says he only remembers being involved in a scuffle.

Holloway testified there was no plan to attack Herblin and although he had smashed the chef’s car windows, he had left before the attack.

