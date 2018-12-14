 Skip to main content

Canada CN Rail reaches tentative agreement with 2,100 Canadian mechanics, electricians

CN Rail reaches tentative agreement with 2,100 Canadian mechanics, electricians

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Canadian National locomotives seen in Montreal on Feb. 23, 2015.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian National Railway and the union that represents its 2,100 mechanics, electricians and apprentices in Canada say they have reached a tentative collective agreement.

No details of the deal are being released until it is presented to members in ratification meetings.

Negotiations began Oct. 5 with Unifor saying that wages, benefits and the contracting out of repair and overhaul work were key issues.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says in a news release that the agreement provides “significant gains” for its members.

The current contract expires Dec. 31.

Unifor is Canada’s largest private sector union, representing 315,000 workers.

