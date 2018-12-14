CN Rail reaches tentative agreement with 2,100 Canadian mechanics, electricians

Canadian National Railway and the union that represents its 2,100 mechanics, electricians and apprentices in Canada say they have reached a tentative collective agreement.
No details of the deal are being released until it is presented to members in ratification meetings.
Negotiations began Oct. 5 with Unifor saying that wages, benefits and the contracting out of repair and overhaul work were key issues.
Unifor national president Jerry Dias says in a news release that the agreement provides “significant gains” for its members.
The current contract expires Dec. 31.
Unifor is Canada’s largest private sector union, representing 315,000 workers.
