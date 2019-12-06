 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Co-op refinery workers in Regina on picket line after strike mandate, lockout

Regina
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Staff and construction workers watch from outside a fence after an exploision at the Consumer Co-operatives Refinery Limited Upgrader in Regina on Thursday, October 6, 2011. Hundreds of unionized workers at the Federated Co-operatives refinery in Regina have voted more than 97 per cent in favour of a strike to back contract demands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Roy Antal

ROY ANTAL/The Canadian Press

A labour dispute has led to a disruption at the Federated Co-operatives Limited refinery in Regina.

Members of Unifor Local 594 voted earlier this week in favour of a strike mandate and the union later sent the company a strike notice.

Co-op cited safety reasons and issued a lockout notice that took effect on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Workers were on the picket line a short time later.

The union, representing more than 700 workers at the refinery, has said the strong strike mandate came after the company’s attack on employee pensions.

The company says it’s offering the union a fair choice between two pension plan options.

Unifor declared an impasse in contract negotiations in September, which led to the appointment of a mediator.

The workers’ last contract expired in February, while the company reported in March that 2018 was a record year for earnings of nearly $1.1 billion from close to $10.7 billion in sales.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies