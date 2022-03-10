Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett at a news conference after the federal cabinet was sworn in, in Ottawa, on Oct. 26, 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

More than 20 advocacy organizations are urging the federal minister of mental health and addictions to not require quantity limits from jurisdictions requesting to decriminalize simple drug possession.

Legal and health organizations are asking Carolyn Bennett to waive the need for jurisdictions to set threshold amounts in requests for exemption from criminal penalties for those who carry small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.

The coalition, including the HIV Legal Network and BC Centre on Substance Use, argues that if thresholds are set too low, drug users who purchase above the limit will continue to be criminalized, especially those who are racialized and low-income.

It says that if the government insists on setting quantity limits, they should do so while centring the experiences of people who use drugs.

To date, British Columbia, Toronto and Vancouver have asked Ottawa for section 56 exemption requests under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Use Act, which would decriminalize the possession of small amounts of substances like cocaine, heroine and fentanyl.

Bennett’s office says in a statement that each exemption request is carefully reviewed on a case-by-case basis, but it cannot comment on requests currently under review.

